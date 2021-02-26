Tom Holland Embraces His Sexual Appeal in Magazine Photo Shoot

Tom Holland, the 24-year-old British actor, has been known best for his role as Peter Parker/ Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since he first appeared in Captain America: Civil War in 2016, which was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. For his latest film, Cherry, Holland reunites with the Russo brothers for a more adult role than the wholesome Peter Parker.

In a photoshoot for the cover of the latest British GQ Magazine, Holland embraces the more mature turn.

During the British GQ interview with Jonathan Heaf, Holland reveals what he wears underneath the Spider-Man suit:

“I wear a thong. Like a jockstrap thing. I have a thong and a mesh underlay suit and then the Spider-Man suit, made from very coarse material, goes over the top.”

Holland also revealed in the interview with Heaf how his dad tried to talk him out of performing Rihanna’s “Umbrella” on Lip Sync Battle in 2017 and why he is glad did despite the elder Holland’s misgivings.

“Look, I am really glad I did that show and I had a lot of fun. It was incredibly stressful. It has been incredibly successful and has been a really great thing for my career. But my dad always taught me when I was younger and coming up in the business that you want to get famous as slowly as possible. You don’t want to get super famous tomorrow, because you won’t be able to handle it. It will ruin your life. I am very selective of who I talk to and what I do. I don’t ever want to overexpose myself, because my privacy is the last thing I own. I think that’s why he was so worried. And he’d tell me the same thing today I am sure: ‘Pace yourself, you’ve got a long career ahead of you.’ I don’t want to lose myself to all… this.”

Holland has also turned heads over his choice of wardrobe during virtual press interviews for Cherry. When appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, February 23, Holland revealed once again that he was no wearing pants during his interview.

As an inside joke for Holland revealing spoilers, Fallon had Holland play a game called Instant Spoilers.

Posted on his Instagram account, Holland and his Spider-Man co-stars, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya did an announcement video where the title of the third Spider-Man film was revealed while poking fun at Holland’s spoiler gaffes.

Let us know what you think in the comments or on our social media accounts.

Sources: British GQ, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Official YouTube Channel, Tom Holland Official Instagram Page