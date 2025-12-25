Nicki Minaj Who? Amber Rose Who?

Hold onto your wigs, because Amber Rose and Nicki Minaj just flipped the script on political drama, and it’s anything but predictable. Forget the usual headlines about their iconic moments in pop culture – this time, they’re making waves for reasons that have very little to do with their music or fashion, and everything to do with their outspoken political stances.

Amber Rose’s Political Pivot

Amber Rose has never been shy about her opinions, and in 2024, she took them to the political stage. Not only did she throw her support behind Donald Trump ahead of the presidential election, but she also made waves by speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. While some were shocked by her allegiance, Rose didn’t back down. Instead, she doubled down on her stance, unapologetically defending her right to voice her political beliefs, regardless of the backlash.

Nicki Minaj Joins the Conversation

Fast forward to AmericaFest 2024, and it’s Nicki Minaj’s turn to dive into the political deep end. While the Barbz were no doubt expecting some wild antics, Nicki delivered a speech that touched on some very conservative ideas. She praised President Trump and even threw a nod to JD Vance, the Republican Senator from Ohio. In true Minaj fashion, her remarks were bold and unapologetic. Her speech, though focused on politics, was as theatrical as any of her music videos, with references to “handsome” leaders and “assassin” role models. No surprise there, right?

But the backlash was swift and intense. After her controversial appearance at Turning Point USA, where she openly praised Trump and conservative pundit Charlie Kirk, Nicki faced a massive wave of criticism from fans and critics alike. The response was so severe that Minaj reportedly deleted her Instagram account, losing nearly 10 million followers in the process. While Minaj has not confirmed whether she plans to return to social media, her decision to step away has left millions of fans guessing about her next move.

Defending Political Opinions

Amidst the political storm, Amber Rose became one of the most vocal supporters of Nicki Minaj’s right to speak out. When TMZ caught up with her, Amber had no problem defending her friend. She praised Nicki’s AmericaFest appearance, stating, “I think she did a great job, an amazing job.” She also made it clear that everyone, including celebrities, has a right to their own political opinion—something that’s been lost in the debate about their public stances.

The LGBTQ+ Debate

With both Amber and Nicki facing accusations of homophobia due to their Trump support, the conversation quickly turned to the LGBTQ+ community. Amber Rose, however, wasn’t having it. “She didn’t say anything wrong,” Amber asserted when asked about the potential impact on the queer community. She went on to explain that both she and Nicki have long-term LGBTQ+ friends and allies, pointing out that just because they support Trump doesn’t mean they harbor hate. “Why do people think anyone over there is homophobic?” she said. “That’s just not true.”

The Fans’ Reaction

Despite their defenses, the reactions from their respective fanbases have been mixed. For some, Nicki and Amber’s political stances represent the very freedom they’ve always advocated for. For others, their support of a figure like Trump feels like a betrayal of everything they’ve stood for. It’s clear that their fans are divided, but one thing’s certain—neither Nicki nor Amber is backing down from their opinions.

Conclusion: Controversy, Friendship, and Political Drama

Amber Rose and Nicki Minaj: two pop culture figures who have never shied away from controversy, but now their words are impacting more than just the entertainment industry. Whether you agree with their political views or not, these two women have always done things their own way, and this chapter is no different. Are they just stirring the pot for the drama, or is there more to their political stances than meets the eye? The conversation is far from over, and it’s clear—Amber and Nicki are here to stay.

Source: Billboard