Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo Open Up About Their Breakup

Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo recently posted a YouTube video, opening up about the reason why the two of them decided to part ways after getting married in August 2022.

The social media stars have been a couple since 2017, and they announced their split back in July of this year. Thereafter, they posted a breakup video on YouTube, which they believe will serve as “a closure for everyone.”

“I think we both believe that we owed you guys this video as a closure for everyone, for us too,” Pierre stated at the beginning of the video.

Nicky then clarified that their social media fame is not the reason for their breakup, expressing:

“There’s this misconception that social media destroyed our relationship, which I don’t think is true … it complicated it.”

“We felt responsible for what we’ve created, what we’ve built together,” Pierre added.

The 32-year-old French social media star continued by confirming their split, stating:

“We have broken up. It’s official … In order to keep growing, we’re making that decision that we both believe is positive because it is in order for us to both keep growing and thrive in this life.”

Nicky further talked about the aspect of personal growth, and how it can become a reason for two people to eventually part ways.

“You know when you meet somebody, you meet them at a certain point in life … at a certain point you start to either grow even closer to each other or you go away. You have to pick yourself first and I think right now we’re both picking ourselves first,” the 27-year-old YouTuber explained.

Watching the video, it is evident that a level of love, care and respect for each other remain between the ex-couple. In fact, towards the end of the video, Nicky became emotional after the two of them expressed their support for each other.

Pierre was there to comfort him though, assuring him that it’s okay… You can watch their breakup video here: