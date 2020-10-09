Nico Tortorella Admits There’s Nothing More ‘Masculine’ Than Bottoming

Nico Tortorella gave their honest opinion about a matter that has largely been discussed in the LGBTQ community for decades.

The Younger star chatted with Attitude Magazine for their November issue where they boldly revealed their opinions about the world of anal sex.

“I think that’s just a problem with the a**hole in general, and deeming certain body parts as dirty or filthy,” they said in response to a question about the stigma which still surrounds men – gay or straight – enjoying receptive anal sex.

“I think that is a deep-rooted issue with the body in general, whether you’re male-bodied or female-bodied,” they continued. Nico, who goes by they/them pronouns, has been in a queer, polyamorous marriage with wife Bethany C. Myers since 2018.

“But I think specifically for men to be put in this ‘sub-position’ is not masculine, when anyone who’s bottomed ever knows you need to man the f*** up to get the job done,” Nico then said while also adding, “So I don’t think there’s anything more masculine than bottoming, let’s be honest.”

