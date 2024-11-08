Nicole Scherzinger Seemingly ‘Likes’ Trump Rhetoric

The Pussycat Dolls. “Grab ’em by the pussy.” There’s a lot to work with here.

Nicole Scherzinger, age 46, is under severe scrutiny right now due to several social media interactions that paint her as a Trump supporter and, worse yet, potentially anti-trans. Say it ain’t so!

Twitter caught wind of the singer/television judge’s social media interactions early this morning, and her gay fans are going especially wild. Scherzinger is currently trending due to these circumstances and the comments are… not good.

First, let’s take a look at exhibit A and exhibit B.

Now, to be fair, there’s also photos circulating on random Trump supporters’ accounts where it looks like Nicole Scherzinger commented literally the same “where do I get this hat!!!?” – same punction, emojis and all – over and over again. It stands to reason that, potentially, her social media accounts were hacked. Playing devil’s advocate here, guys.

Regardless, given the recent results of the 2024 Presidential Election, emotions are high right now and multiple demographics feel under attack and like their rights are in danger. Justifiably, of course. Given this fact, comments on social media in regard to Scherzinger are piping hot.

This one, from user @Sequins4thots, sums up everyone’s thoughts perfectly.

Currently, Nicole Scherzinger’s role in Sunset Boulevard is receiving rave reviews and sparking award nomination rumors. Not to undercut her immense talent, but users are right to feel slated by the actress, especially if they’ve dumped hard earned money into her career only to feel like she supports them being treated as less than human.

As of this writing, Ms. Scherzinger has not issued an explanation or an apology. But I can say that I, as well as numerous other fans, are anxiously awaiting a comment. It wouldn’t be too hard for me to remove The Pussycat Dolls from my “Girl Groups” playlist on Spotify.

As the lead (and kind of only) singer of The Pussycat Dolls, Nicole earned five top 10 singles in America during her tenure in the group. After a failed solo career and stalled movie career, she became a staple in reality television judging and paneling, as seen mostly with The Masked Singer.

Although she’s been noted as difficult to work with behind the scenes on numerous occasions, I’ve never seen Nicole as someone outright hateful. I’m truly hoping that this is all a big misunderstanding. Imagine making a career from singing about women positivity and strong women, only to be outed as someone who doesn’t believe women should have equal rights.

I hate this part right here…

(PS: A gentle reminder to maintain your peace of mind and positivity during this difficult time.)

