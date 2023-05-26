Nieri Talks New Single “Where Would You Drive?”

After gaining attention with his debut EP Starshine, as well as various collaborations around the world, emerging queer dance-pop artist Nieri recently released a brand-new track titled “Where Would You Drive?,” the debut single from his forthcoming sophomore project.

Featuring a techno-inspired production with pulsating synths and house beats underlining the artist’s soaring vocals, the lyrics capture the emotional turmoil of a relationship in crisis and explores the fear of losing someone close.

“When an argument turns for the worse, you start questioning everything,” Nieri says in an official press release. “When you fight with a partner, it’s easy to get caught up in your own fears and point of views. The song wants to be a reminder that, at the end of the day, we’re all looking for healing, and that sometimes we can find it in each other.”

To amplify the track’s message, Nieri collaborated with nonbinary artist and director FLASCH on a captivating music video. With neon lights, stunning nighttime shots, and avant-garde fashion, the visual follows Nieri on a wild goose chase through futuristic sets and the streets of LA.

He debuted the single and video during the “We Found New Music” showcase on May 11 at West Hollywood’s Bar Lubitsch.

Born in Milan, Italy, Nieri infuses his high-energy dance pop with a euro sensibility grounded in his own experiences, struggles and hopes. His music is a testament to the power of creativity and self-expression, and his mission to inspire listeners is a refreshing change of pace in the pop world.

Instinct had the opportunity to talk more with the rising singer-songwriter about “Where Would You Drive?” and his musical passion. Check out the full video interview below.

