Department of War vs. a Butt Plug Business Is the Gay News We Deserve

Butt make it official: when a queer-owned sex-positive business accidentally shipped pleasure across borders, it sparked one of the most unexpectedly gay headlines of the year—complete with butt plugs, the Pentagon, and a very serious letter that absolutely did not understand the assignment.

At the heart of it all is Grace Bennett, co-owner of a spicy sexual wellness shop that sells everything from vibrators and dildos to bondage gear and, of course, a healthy selection of butt-friendly items. Think less “seedy back alley” and more “self-care, but make it queer.” The shop is unapologetically sex-positive, inclusive, and clearly doing something right—because apparently, it caught the attention of the U.S. Department of Defense (now the Department of War).

And not in a fun way.

Advertisement

RELATED: These “Fun-Shaped” Shampoo Bottles Are Selling Quite Well For Some Reason

The Butt Plug That Launched a Thousand Memos

According to Bennett, she received two signed letters bearing the Department of Defense (Department of War) seal expressing displeasure that U.S. soldiers stationed in Bahrain had ordered “spicy toys” from her shop.

Let’s pause here. Because yes: somewhere, at some point, paperwork was filed about a butt plug.

Advertisement

The letters reportedly warned that such items are illegal in Bahrain and framed them as inappropriate for shipment to a military base. One particularly dramatic line described the toys as “posing an immediate danger to life or limb.” Which, if you’ve ever browsed a sexual wellness site, is a wild thing to say about a silicone butt plug designed for beginners.

Bennett, understandably stunned, shared the entire saga on TikTok—where it promptly went viral.

“BABE, WHAT?” To which Bennett replied, “You can’t make this shit up!” “Honeslty this is a flex and should be on the tinder profile” “Yes, of course how would you not know that that butt plug was gonna destroy the world?”

Butt Don’t Blame the Business

Advertisement

Here’s the part that makes the whole thing even more ridiculous: Bennett says she had no idea the order was going to Bahrain. The package only came to her attention after it was returned months later, at which point the letters appeared and the situation “unraveled” into what she described as a hilariously surreal moment.

In other words, the butt plug wasn’t smuggled. No one was sneaking contraband into a duffel bag. It was just an online order that took an unexpected international journey before boomeranging back—with government stationery attached.

Advertisement

The customer was refunded. No one got in trouble. And the Pentagon declined to comment, which somehow makes it even funnier.

Butt Make It Gay: The Internet Reacts

Naturally, the LGBTQ+ internet had thoughts.

Thousands of people watched Bennett’s videos, including one where she followed through on her promise to frame the letters—one in a pink frame, the other in a bedazzled diamanté situation that frankly deserved its own gallery wall.

Advertisement

Comments poured in. One person wrote that their Navy ex was stationed in Bahrain. Bennett’s response?

“TELL THEM TO STOP ORDERING THEIR PLUGS FROM BONJIBON!”

Poetry. Pure poetry.

Advertisement

Source: @grace.bonjibon (TikTok)

Butt Why Does This Matter?

Beyond the laughs (and the framing), this moment hit a nerve—especially for queer audiences. It highlighted the strange tension between sexual expression, military life, and the reality that LGBTQ+ people exist everywhere, including places where their identities and relationships are still policed.

There’s also something undeniably affirming about a queer-owned business refusing to be shamed for selling pleasure, even when a global superpower gets involved. Bennett didn’t apologize for what she sells. She didn’t clutch pearls. She laughed, told the story, and reminded everyone that sex toys are not weapons of mass destruction—no matter how dramatic the letterhead.

Butt If You’re Looking for a “Welcome Home” Gift…

Advertisement

Bennett’s shop is very much open for business. If you’re feeling cheeky and want to give a “welcome home from deployment” gift that’s memorable, affirming, and absolutely not Bahrain-approved, you know where to look–HERE.

Let’s just say it’s a great place to support a queer-owned business that took on the Department of Defense—and won the internet.

The Final Butt Word

Advertisement

In a world that often feels heavy, stories like this remind us why queer humor matters. A butt plug didn’t just spark a laugh—it sparked conversation, visibility, and a moment of collective joy. And if that’s not the gay agenda, we don’t know what is.

Sometimes, resistance looks like protest.



Sometimes, it looks like paperwork.



And sometimes… it looks like a butt plug that accidentally went international.

Butt we wouldn’t have it any other way.