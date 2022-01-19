No More ‘Games’ For Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres got more bad news as her unscripted primetime series 'Ellen's Game of Games' has been canceled by NBC.
More bad news for Ellen DeGeneres. The comedian’s primetime game show, Ellen’s Game of Games, has been cancelled by NBC.

The unscripted reality competition served up supersized versions of the some of the popular games from Ellen’s self-titled talk show. Launched in 2017 with an 8 episodes, the show ran for four seasons. The final season premiered in October 2020 and aired its final episode in May 2021.

Initially, the family-friendly format performed well for NBC. In 2019, Game of Games was the number one game show in primetime. But according to Deadline, the show lost a large portion of its audience.

The cancellation announcement follows a string of bad press that’s been bleeding out over at The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Following a rocky 2020-2021 season, the afternoon talkshow announced the 2021-2022 season would be the series’ 19th and final installment.

After a long reign as daytime’s top entertainment talk show and a slew of Daytime Emmys, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, produced by Warner Bros’ Telepictures, has struggled during the pandemic-impacted 2020-21 season, with its ratings falling 40% year-to-year, pushing the program down the daytime rankings.

Following a string of reports about a toxic workplace on the show last spring and summer and an internal investigation by Warner Bros, The Ellen DeGeneres Show made a number of behind-the-scene changes last fall, including ousting longtime executive producers, and DeGeneres apologized to her staff.

 

 

source: Deadline


