No Sign Of Rumored Feud As ‘Queer Eye’ Wins At Emmy Awards

Check out the trailer for the new season of the Emmy Award-winning “make better” show Queer Eye as the Fab Five return to New Orleans to jazz up the lives of their heroes – one emotional makeover at a time.

From a coach and teacher to Deaf students struggling to realize his value, to a Bayou-born outdoorsman looking to reignite the spark in his marriage, expect more laughter and tears as Queer Eye continues to transform lives and celebrate the power of kindness.

As previously announced, Season 8 will be the last for resident design expert Bobby Berk. “It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I love you all so so much and I’ll meet you Nola for one final season.”

There have been reports that Berk is leaving to head up his own solo TV project in the near future amid rumors he wasn’t “vibing” with the rest of the cast.

But it was all smiles last night at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards where Queer Eye won for “Outstanding Structured Reality Program” (again), and the Fab Five posed for various pictures.

As Berk notes in his Instagram below, even though the show had previously won 5 “Outstanding Structured Reality Program” Emmys, Season 7 was the first the hosts also served as producers. That means each of the Fab Five were listed as winners in that category, and took home trophies for the first time. The men were nominated in the “Outstanding Host for Reality or Competition Program,” but RuPaul won his 8th consecutive trophy in that category.

Make sure to catch Season 8 of Queer Eye when it arrives on January 24 on Netflix.