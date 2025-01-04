Nosferatu’s Penis Prosthetic Gets Audiences Talking

OK, technically it’s Nosferatu’s penis, but I wasn’t sure if this target audience would understand who that is. Hell, I’m not even sure if I completely get it…

There’s just something inherently sexy about vampire films, and Robert Eggers’ remake of 1922’s Nosferatu is no different. Maybe it’s all the sucking? It also doesn’t help that audiences are talking about seeing Bill Skarsgard’s prosthetic penis during a pivotal scene.

Advertisement

Bill Skarsgård Looks ABSolutely Ripped in New Photos – Instinct Magazine

Is it me or is Skarsgard becoming more attractive as time goes on?

Nosferatu is currently killing it in theaters, no pun intended. The new flick from Focus Features has already made back its entire budget in ticket sales during the first two weeks of release. With quite literally millions of people seeing the narrative, it’s no surprise that people are online going, “oh hey, a penis.”

Advertisement

The moment came during a scene between Nicholas Hoult, who plays Thomas Hutter, and Skarsgard, who plays the title character Nosferatu. The dynamic duo doesn’t seem to have any apprehension in regard to speaking about the special effect, as evident by the anecdote Hoult shared with Entertainment Weekly:

“I have Count Orlok’s (aka Nosferatu) prosthetic penis framed at home. There’s a scene where Bill Skarsgård is slurping my blood and Robert Eggers asked, ‘How was that for you?’ And I said, ‘I could feel his prosthetic penis on my leg.’ Rob got it framed and sent to my house.”

Advertisement

For the record, Nicholas Hoult is also a hard smash. Just want to give his looks some props, too.

Who else stars in Nosferatu?

Nosferatu also stars Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney and Willem Dafoe.

Catch the new movie in theaters now and let me know what you think about Skarsgard’s fake wiener!

Sources: Entertainment Weekly, Instagram, Wikipedia