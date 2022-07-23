NPH Flexes To Show Off New Magical Tattoo

Neil Patrick Harris got a new tattoo!

The UNCOUPLED, Doctor Who, and The Matrix: Resurrections (what isn’t he in?) star posted a new image to Instagram this week. The actor has been in the UK to record his guest role in an upcoming musical episode of Doctor Who, which is set to also see DW veterans David Tennant and Catherine Tate return. After walking off set, Harris seemed to have decided to get a lasting reminder of his time in the UK… in the form of a rabbit tattoo.

The tattoo, which is placed on his left shoulder, shows a white rabbit emerging from a magician’s hat while holding a card.

On his Instagram, Harris explained, “I got some ink. Wanted a second tattoo for a while, and thought London was the ideal place to get a proper magician’s top hat. @thomascarlijarlier is simply remarkable, and a true gentleman.”

“Check out his larger work, I’m just amazed by the detail,” he added.

As for who created the piece of art, Harris included an image of himself standing next to tattooist Thomas Carli Jarlier. Jarlier, who runs two studios under the Noire Ink brand, also posted his own Instagram pictures.

“We at Noire Ink London had an immense pleaser to welcome Neil for his new tattoo! It’s all about magic. Thanks Neil for choosing us – it was truly legendary,” Jarlier and his team wrote, referencing Harris’s How I Met Your Mother character.

Thomas Carli Jarlier also shared the story on his personal Instagram post. To caption the pictures, he wrote, “During my last trip to Noire Ink London, I had the chance to do a really special piece for Neil Patrick Harris. Someone that I have been admiring for years for his positive message and energy that he transmits thought his acting, movies and personality. It was so inspiring to meet such an incredible artist and person. An example of success and kindness.”

But what about Harris’s first tattoo? In 2017, Neil Patrick Harris got a tattoo to tribute his Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events character Count Olaf, according to People. Specifically, he marked his ankle with the Volunteer Fire Department (V.F.D.) insignia from the series as he celebrated the show’s second season.

Again, Neil Patrick Harris has been busy lately. The actor appeared in the off-Broadway production of Into the Woods with Heather Headley, Sara Bareilles, and Gavin Creel. On top of that, Harris appeared in the fourth Matrix film last year alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne, Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Christina Ricci, and more. Lastly, he’s preparing for the release of his new Netflix series UNCOUPLED on July 29th. You can check out an extended trailer of the show here.

