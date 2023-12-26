NSYNC Husband is Paving His Own Way

Listen, I understand that it could be hard being married to one of the biggest boy-banders of all time. Physically and metaphorically. Luckily, Lance Bass’ husband – Michael Turchin – has a lot in his corner that establishes him as an enviable hunk all on his own. Talk about a power couple, right?

Turchin and Bass married in 2014, which ultimately became the first same-sex marriage to be broadcast on television. Their family grew in 2021 when they welcomed twins via surrogacy. With a lot of growth and a lot of love, there has also been a tremendous amount of career highlights. Although we only know what the couple chooses to share with the public, it’s obvious that they’re happy – and that’s all that really matters.

But Mr. Michael Turchin is building an empire of his own.

You don’t need to Google it. You know Lance Bass ruled the pop charts from 1996 to 2002 as 1/5 of NSYNC. Recognized as the fifth best-selling boy-band of all time, NSYNC sold over 70,000,000 albums worldwide – and even recently reunited for a new soundtrack single, ‘Better Place.’

But are we sleeping on Turchin and his achievements?

The 36-year-old hunk wears many hats. He’s a visual artist and photographer. He’s a reality TV alumnus, having appeared in numerous episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. He’s appeared in more than half a dozen films, mostly comedies and horror stories. At one point, he even manufactured a limited-edition handkerchief line. And now he’s a frequent co-host on Bass’s podcast, Frosted Tips (available to stream everywhere).

Not to mention… he’s pretty fuckin’ hot.

Let’s take a look at some picture proof, shall we. Then let me know… Are we sleeping on Michael Turchin?

