NSYNC Performs Live for the First Time after More than a Decade

NSYNC did their first live performance for the first time after more than a decade at Justin Timberlake’s concert, and their fans are beyond ecstatic!

On March 14, Timberlake performed at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, where his NSYNC members JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick joined him on stage. According to Billboard,

Advertisement

“[NSYNC] rocked with DJ tracks of ‘Gone’ and ‘Girlfriend’ before giving mini-performances of arguably their most enduring hits: ‘Bye Bye Bye’ and ‘It’s Gonna Be Me.’”

The one-night-only concert was held prior to the release date of Timberlake’s sixth solo album “Everything I Thought It Was”, where the group is featured in the song “Paradise”. Speaking of which, NSYNC also performed “Paradise” live at the Wiltern Theatre.

Meanwhile, here’s some of their fans’ reactions on Twitter:

“Not me at 315 am watching a damn NSYNC reunion all over X…..MY INNER NSYNC 4EVER is fluttering and in disbelief– is this real life????????,” @NitwitMisfit wrote.

Advertisement

“Oh my millennial heart absolutely loves this,” @Trachiel_24 commented.

“ABSOLUTELY ICONIC. They still sound amazing! What a legendary performance,” @SYNCgyrl also expressed.

You can watch their performances here:

NSYNC reunites at Justin Timberlake's "One Night Only" L.A. show. pic.twitter.com/Va3ZjJGMUi — Variety (@Variety) March 14, 2024

Advertisement

Justin Timberlake brought out the rest of *NSYNC for a surprise reunion at his concert tonight pic.twitter.com/cSNi4utSCZ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 14, 2024

Advertisement

the new NSYNC song “paradise” performed live for the first time pic.twitter.com/7IHVCr8Wv1 — steven j. horowitz (@speriod) March 14, 2024

Moreover, Timberlake’s album “Everything I Thought It Was” is set to be released on March 15.

Sources: uproxx.com, billboard.com