Nurse On Trial For Asking Gay Patients About Fisting

A nurse practitioner has been convicted of professional misconduct and incompetent practice after he asked gay patients about fisting and past traumas.

According to TriCity News, the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives ruled against Paul Perry on March 4. The investigative panel’s trial was based on Perry’s misconduct while serving gay patients at Three Bridges Community Health Centre and the HIM (Health Initiative for Men) Clinic.

The panel found that Perry asked patients for their coming out stories, about past sexual abuses and trauma, and unnecessary details about their sexual histories such as whether they have fisted before. All of that information was then jotted down on Perry’s notes. Often, these notes were also riddled with mistakes.

“The sexual history the respondent gathered was unclear and includes inappropriate nonclinical descriptors such as ‘bottom’ and ‘fisting,’” the panel ruled.

Even worse, the panel found that Perry may have re-traumatized a patient by interrogating the patient about his sexual past. Perry attempted to provide psychological counseling, despite not being qualified to do so. Then, Perry did not refer clients to appropriate supportive services. In this one specific instance, Perry tried to diagnose a client with hyperthyroidism after testing the patient once. He then failed to refer the client to an endocrinologist or provide proper follow-up.

Despite ruling that Paul Perry committed professional misconduct and incompetent practice, the panel has yet to decide on a penalty, costs, or some other form of punishment.

Source: TriCity News, Vancouver is Awesome,