NYC Pride 2026 Is Here—But It All Started With One Night in 1969

NYC Pride 2026 is ready to celebrate and commemorate. Let’s find out what the 2026 event has in store for us!

Every June, rainbow flags take over the streets of New York City, turning sidewalks, storefronts, and subway platforms into symbols of queer joy. But NYC Pride isn’t just a party—it’s a living tribute to a movement that started in rebellion and grew into a global celebration.

The full schedule for NYC Pride 2026 has officially been revealed, and this year’s lineup blends glitter-filled celebrations with powerful reminders of LGBTQIA+ history. Organized by Heritage of Pride, the city’s official Pride events continue a tradition rooted in activism, remembrance, and community.

Heritage of Pride produces the annual festivities to commemorate the Stonewall Riots—the moment widely recognized as the beginning of the modern gay rights movement.

Remembering the Night That Sparked Pride

To understand why NYC Pride still resonates today, you have to go back to the early morning of June 28, 1969.

That night, police raided the Stonewall Inn, a beloved gathering place in Greenwich Village for New York City’s underground queer community. Raids like this were common at the time, but something different happened that night.

Community members—drag queens, trans people, queer youth, and allies—refused to quietly disperse. Instead, they pushed back. What followed were several nights of protests and demonstrations that would ignite a movement.

Just one year later, on June 27, 1970, activists organized the first Gay Pride march to honor the uprising. Organized by the Christopher Street Liberation Day Committee, the march stretched roughly 15 blocks through Manhattan. According to reports at the time, thousands of marchers filled the street, creating what would become a powerful annual tradition.

Today, that tradition lives on through NYC Pride, one of the largest LGBTQIA+ celebrations in the world.

The Legendary Pride March Returns

The centerpiece of NYC Pride 2026 is the iconic Pride March on Sunday, June 28. Beginning at 26th Street and Fifth Avenue and ending near 15th Street and Seventh Avenue, the march will once again bring millions of spectators, activists, and allies together.

What started as a protest now blends celebration and advocacy. Colorful floats, marching contingents, community organizations, and performers will fill the streets, transforming Manhattan into a vibrant display of queer resilience.

For those outside the city, the march will also be broadcast live on WABC-TV and streamed online, offering viewers a front-row seat to the festivities.

PrideFest Brings the Celebration to the Streets

Also happening on June 28 is PrideFest, the largest LGBTQIA+ street festival in the United States. Stretching along Fourth Avenue from 14th Street to Astor Place, the all-day event brings together queer families, community leaders, nonprofits, and performers.

Visitors can browse queer literature at BookFest, connect with LGBTQ-owned businesses and organizations at CommunityFest, and explore family-friendly programming at FamilyFest. FoodFest will showcase a wide range of local flavors, while StageFest spotlights artists and performers from across the community. WellnessFest also offers access to supportive resources designed for LGBTQIA+ health and well-being.

Youth Pride Centers the Next Generation

Before the big march, Youth Pride takes over the South Street Seaport on Saturday, June 27. Designed for LGBTQIA+ youth and their families, the event provides a space for connection, empowerment, and fun.

Attendees can expect carnival games, performances, and free food, along with opportunities to meet organizations offering trans-affirming and LGBTQ-inclusive resources. The celebration begins with a rally calling for stronger protections for transgender youth.

From Protest to Party—and Back Again

While NYC Pride has grown into a joyful celebration filled with music, drag, and community gatherings, its roots remain firmly planted in activism.

More than five decades after the first march filled 15 blocks of Manhattan, Pride continues to carry the same message: visibility matters, community matters, and equality is still worth fighting for.

And every June in New York City, that message echoes through the streets—louder, prouder, and more colorful than ever.