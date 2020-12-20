Nyle DiMarco To Executive Produce New Series Based on His Life

Nyle DiMarco‘s career continues to soar. Deadline revealed on Friday, December 18, that he will be executive producing an upcoming NBC show inspired by his life called Look At Me.

Per Variety: “Written by Tom Donnelly and Josh Oppenheimer (Conan the Barbarian), Look At Me is an ensemble drama about a multi-generational deaf family, living under one roof, and their hearing daughter-in-law and granddaughter who move in after a change in their circumstances.”

DiMarco is one of those rare celebrities who have been able to excel in many different aspects of the entertainment industry after starting their career in the reality television world.

Fans first got to know him when he competed on the 22nd season of America’s Next Top Model in 2015 which he eventually won. He later joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars where he and his partner Peta Murgatroyd were crowned champions.

The Queens, New York native eventually transitioned out of reality and into acting with his performances on shows like Difficult People and Station 19, the latter of which he had a memorable on-screen kiss with the show’s main star Jay Hayden.

He also starred in Dan & Shay‘s music video “Tequila”, was a producer on the 2018 Broadway revival of Children of a Lesser God in 2018 and executive produced Deaf U, a docusoap on Netflix that chronicled the lives of several students who attend Gallaudet University, a private college catering to the deaf and hard of hearing.