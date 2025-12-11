Ocean Key Resort & Spa: A Waterfront Escape in Key West

If Key West has a pulse, it beats strongest at the edge of the island — where the sun melts into the Gulf, the music of Duval Street fills the air, and tropical indulgence hits full volume. That’s exactly where Ocean Key Resort & Spa sits, perched between Mallory Square and the historic seaport, giving you front-row access to both serenity and spectacle.

Waterfront Luxury in the Heart of Key West

While not a gay resort, Ocean Key has the rare combination of luxury, location, and laid-back Key West charm that makes LGBTQ+ travelers feel instantly at home. It’s the kind of place where you can drift between romance and revelry — with the Gulf of Mexico breeze in your hair.

Rooms Made for Relaxing… and a Little Showing Off

Ocean Key’s rooms lean into tropical glam: teal accents, breezy patterns, big windows, and balconies that frame the Gulf like a private cinema screen. We’ve been in several different floor plans and we are not which one is our favorite.

Advertisement

If you’re the type who Instagrams a sunset before taking a sip of your drink (no judgment, we did), the Oceanfront King Suites are a must — oversized soaking tubs and vantage points built for that perfect golden-hour shot.

Poolside Paradise

A waterfront pool deck with private cabanas, signature cocktails, and ocean breezes — ideal for afternoon lounging or people-watching with a chilled drink in hand.

Advertisement

The LIQUID pool and bar, where turquoise waters and tropical cocktails set the mood, that’s where you will find us soaking up the sun and adult beverages.

SpaTerre: Because Vacations Need Pampering

The resort’s SpaTerre brings Balinese-inspired treatments to the tropics — a perfect reset after a long night at a drag show or a day of exploring.

Advertisement

Top picks include the Tropical Essence Massage and the Javanese Royal Treatment; outdoor treatments offer the rare luxury of sea-scented serenity.

Dining & Sunset Views

For dinner with a view, Hot Tin Roof is a local favorite. The menu leans coastal-Latin with fresh seafood and cocktails that go down too easily. Pro tip: reserve a table just before sunset so the dining room transforms into golden-hour theater. You can check out the menu ahead of time, but there may be some seasonal changes (oceankey.com/menus/).

The relaxed atmosphere was also elegant as the staff were some of the most fun, helpful and professional you’ll encounter on the island or anywhere.

Always Reinventing Luxury and Quality

We’ve had the pleasure of resting ourselves at Ocean Key a handful of times. Now, we’re looking forward to our next visit as we’ve heard the exciting news that the resort has finished the redesign of its lobby, bar, and lounge for this winter.

Sweet Bird lobby bar and harbor-view verandah. The redesign also adds the versatile White Ibis Boardroom for seamless meetings and the iconic Sunset Pier for life’s most memorable celebrations, both offering unmatched waterfront settings. Guests are welcomed into the all-new lobby, a lively introduction to the island, where they can enjoy handcrafted cocktails at the newand harbor-view verandah. The redesign also adds the versatilefor seamless meetings and the iconic Sunset Pier for life’s most memorable celebrations, both offering unmatched waterfront settings.

The lobby flows seamlessly into the new Marina View Lounge , where panoramic harbor vistas and ocean breezes set the stage for indoor-outdoor relaxation. Here, guests can enjoy hand-crafted cocktails in a setting designed for both connection and quiet retreat.

, where panoramic harbor vistas and breezes set the stage for indoor-outdoor relaxation. Here, guests can enjoy hand-crafted cocktails in a setting designed for both connection and quiet retreat. Further enhancing the guest experience, the renovation introduces an elegant Executive Meeting Room with sweeping views of Old Town Key West. Designed to accommodate up to 14 guests, the space merges island ease with modern amenities, perfect for executive retreats, strategy sessions, and intimate gatherings.

Advertisement

Zero Duval Street: Where the Party Begins

Step outside and you’re literally at Zero Duval Street, the official start—and chaotic, colorful heart—of Key West’s nightlife district. Wander toward LGBTQ favorites like Bourbon St. Pub, 801 Bar, and Aqua for drag shows, or stay close and enjoy the calmer side of island life. Ocean Key manages to be steps from the action while remaining blissfully quiet once you return to your room.

Why LGBTQ+ Travelers Love Ocean Key

Central location — steps from queer nightlife and Mallory Square’s Sunset Celebration.

Comfortable, inclusive staff and an easygoing atmosphere.

Luxury amenities that don’t feel stuffy — think barefoot elegance and warm service.

The Takeaway

Ocean Key Resort & Spa is where Key West’s luxury meets its legendary freedom. Whether you’re escaping winter with your partner, celebrating a milestone, or simply craving warm salt air, this waterfront oasis puts you exactly where you want to be: close to everything, yet delightfully above the noise.

Advertisement