O’Connor Will Star With Paul Mescal In Upcoming Gay Romance Film

We’ve Seen The Peen Before …

Emmy-award-winning actor Josh O’Connor is no stranger to full-frontal nudity. The Crown actor previously bared it all in 2017’s Gods Own Country. If you forgot that movie, here’s the trailer.

According to IMDB, the film centers on,

“Spring. Yorkshire. Young farmer Johnny Saxby numbs his daily frustrations with binge drinking and casual sex, until the arrival of a Romanian migrant worker for lambing season ignites an intense relationship that sets Johnny on a new path.”

For a round up of some of the skin scenes O’Connor has done previous to and include God’s Own Country, CocktailsandCocktalk has done an excellent job with their partner in crime, Mr Man, in putting all the yummy bits together. And, yes, we know that is why most of you are here, so go ahead and click on that hyperlink, but come back for the new ones.

Newest Pics…

But the most recent O’Connor peen sighting is from Mothering Sunday, which was released in November. The film also starring Glenda Jackson and Colin Firth is:

“a film that takes place on Mother’s Day post-World War I England in 1924. The film centers on Jane Fairchild, the housekeeper of Mr and Mrs Evan, who is having an affair with their neighbour’s son. The maid lives in secretly and plans to meet with the man she loves before he leaves to marry another woman.” – IMDb.com

As always, we love to share the links to the full frontal and our friends over at OMG Blog love to host the NSFW pics. Go ahead and click as you know you want to see the bottom of these pics.

O’Connor will next star with the equally handsome Paul Mescal as gay lovers in a film taking place during WWI called The History of Sound.

Related: Holy Moly! Paul Mescal goes full frontal on ‘Normal People’

While showing both actors’ full frontal pics, Cocktails and Cocktalk shares director Oliver Hermanus description of The History of Sound‘s plot:

“[It’s] an unexpected love story that needs to be told. It is a journey through the life of America, across the 20th century and the traditions of American folk music, all seen through the bond between two men immersed in the history of sound. This undeniably powerful story will certainly resonate with audiences the world over.”

A gay romance movie is sure to have some gay sex, and both men have already done nude scenes, so you do the math!

Thanks Josh!. We love that you’ve embraced your nudity and face the camera. And yes, you’re a talented actor, too!

Sources: Cocktails and Cocktalk , OMG Blog