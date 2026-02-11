Olympic Skier Nick Novak Calls BS on ‘Penisgate’: No Bulge Boosting

Nick Novak sets the record straight on the Penisgate rumour. Oh, it’s a thing. But before you start picturing ski jumpers injecting their junk with hyaluronic acid to get ahead in the game, let’s clear up a few things—straight from the mouth of bisexual Olympic freestyle skier.

RELATED: Penis-Gate 2026: When Every Centimeter Suddenly Mattered

Nick Novak, who’s already a fan-favorite on TikTok, broke his silence about the bizarre rumors circulating around the Milano Cortina Olympics. In a cheeky video that had us howling, Novak set the record straight about his role in the whole Penisgate debacle. While some athletes might be accused of “enhancing” their measurements to give their suits more room—and maybe fly further in the air—Novak’s not having any of it.

RELATED: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Strips Down in ‘FUZE’—Abs Are the Real Treasure

“First, I want to make one thing very clear,” Novak says, with his trademark humor. “I have not gotten any injections to that area of my body for any sort of reason.” Cue the laughs, because, well… when you’re the one at the center of a scandal like this, you better have a good sense of humor.

The Rumor That Took Flight

In case you missed it: the rumor goes that some ski jumpers have been injecting their nether regions with hyaluronic acid so their suits fit a bit more snugly in certain areas. Why? So the suit acts like a sail, theoretically helping the jumper fly farther. But Novak? He’s over here doing flips, not jumps, so… no, thank you. He’s definitely not signing up for that kind of “boost.”

“I’ll make one thing clear,” Novak adds, “I do jumps on skis, okay? But I do flips, I don’t ski jump. I don’t go the distance.” After clearing up any confusion, he wraps up the video with a final mic-drop moment. “If that’s happening, I’m not a part of it. Case closed.”

Getting to Know Nick Novak: More Than Just a Skier

Nick Novak is a name you’ll be hearing more and more of, and for good reason. He’s not just any Olympic athlete—he’s a story of passion, perseverance, and a touch of cheeky charm.

While his jumps and flips on skis are what get him noticed on the world stage, there’s more to Novak than just his athletic prowess. Born in the United States to parents who were both talented gymnasts from the former Czechoslovakia, Novak has a deep connection to both his American roots and Czech heritage. His parents, who managed to escape Communist rule during a trip to Portugal, passed on their love of movement and discipline to Novak.

From Gymnastics to Aerials

Though his parents’ backgrounds set the foundation, it was during high school that Novak’s talents truly took flight. He was recruited by the Elite Aerial Development Program (EADP) in upstate New York, which shifted his focus from gymnastics to freestyle skiing. His natural gymnastics skills—flips, spins, and perfect body control—translated seamlessly to the air, giving him the edge in aerial skiing.

Novak’s career as a freestyle skier has been nothing short of impressive. He won a bronze medal at the U.S. Championships in 2018 and has made a name for himself with numerous top-10 finishes on the World Cup circuit. While he finished 33rd overall this year (19th the year before), his consistency and relentless drive to improve have kept him a key figure in the sport.

The TikTok Superstar

Outside of the competition, Nick Novak is also a TikTok sensation, where he’s built a fanbase of over one million followers. And it’s not just his athleticism that draws people in—it’s his personality. He’s open, candid, and not afraid to share moments from his personal life. Whether it’s a behind-the-scenes look at training or sharing adorable moments with his boyfriend, Calvin, Nick keeps it real. And, of course, he’s no stranger to a shirtless selfie or two (which we fully support, because… have you seen him?).

@mrnicknovak Make Christmas Cookie boxes with us! 8 different kinds of cookies, and 12 hours infront of the oven and we are done! ♬ Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee

First Olympics, Big Dreams

As Nick heads into his first Winter Olympics, there’s a palpable sense of excitement and anticipation. Representing Czechia (aka the Czech Republic), Novak’s heading to Milan this February for the men’s aerials freestyle skiing event. But for Nick, it’s not just about the gold—it’s about making his family and coach proud.

After being named to the team, Nick posted a heartfelt message on Instagram: “It’s been a wild ride, and I’m so excited to be able to share this experience with my father and coach. From teaching me to ski to sharing the Olympic stage, it’s been an honor to be on this journey together.”

As he prepares to take the biggest stage of his career, Nick Novak is more than ready to leave his mark. With his blend of skill, charisma, and humor, there’s no doubt he’s here to stay. Whether he’s flipping through the air or flipping off the haters on TikTok, Novak is the type of athlete—and person—that we’ll all be rooting for.

RELATED: A Guide to Gay Hookup Apps & Sites: What Each One Does Best

So, next time you’re scrolling through TikTok or catching the Winter Olympics, remember this name: Nick Novak. He’s not just going to compete; he’s going to redefine what it means to soar.