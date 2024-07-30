Olympics 2024: French Diver Jules Bouyer Goes Viral

Another day, another viral sensation at the Olympics 2024. This time, it’s French diver Jules Bouyer who’s making waves, but not exactly for his aquatic skills. Instead, many viewers found themselves a bit distracted by his… well, let’s just say his patriotic bulge under that white, red, and blue swimsuit.

French diver Jules Bouyer became an internet sensation at the 2024 Paris Olympics with his swimwear choice, which left little to the imagination. pic.twitter.com/HMTB1s6tvN — Bored Panda (@boredpanda) July 30, 2024

Bouyer was snapped poolside after emerging from the water, sporting a pair of particularly tight trunks that left little to the imagination. The picture has since spread like wildfire on social media, with users unable to stop chattering about it.

“I just really hope his Speedo is getting paid time and a half,” one fan jested. “Olympic Bulge gold medal winner Jules Bouyer, France leading by inches,” another quipped. The Internet is flooded with memes, comments, and plenty of admiration for Bouyer’s, um, assets. Here are some funny memes;

OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/yL24RxitgL — Honest Andrew 🥀 (@andrewscomet) July 29, 2024

Just days before, Jules Bouyer went viral with his eye-candy pic alongside Alexis Jandard, featured in our very own InstaStuds.

The French athlete isn’t just about diving; he’s also making a splash in the fashion world, being signed with Ford Models in Paris. Talk about a multi-talented heartthrob!

So, while Jules might not be taking home gold for his diving (yet), he’s certainly won the hearts of many with his, er, revealing swimsuit moment.