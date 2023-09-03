Omar Apollo Drops Emotional Music Video for New Song “Ice Slippin”

Last week, Omar Apollo released his new ballad “Ice Slippin”, and now he recently dropped an emotional music video for it.

The 26-year-old American singer-songwriter previously explained the meaning behind his latest song, which is ultimately inspired by him coming out to his family.

“‘Ice Slippin’ is about reliving the thoughts I had passing through my mind the winter I came out to my family,” he stated.

“Receiving cold judgment as opposed to the acceptance I felt I deserved. This song is a reflection and reaction of all the emotions I had to face before and after I decided to leave the icy streets of Indiana,” he further expressed.

Moreover, Apollo bares it all in the music video, both physically and emotionally. While naked in an icy water, he sings the lyrics:

“If I’m being honest / If I said what I said, would you hate me? / Would you hate me?”

“Ice Slippin” deals with heartbreak and rejection, and the vulnerability of it all is portrayed in the music video — with a sonogram, X-ray images of the brain, as well as throwback photos and videos of the “Evergreen” singer.

The heartfelt ballad is the lead single of Apollo’s forthcoming EP, Live For Me, which is set to be released on October 6. In the meantime, you can watch the official music video of “Ice Slippin” here:

Sources: uproxx.com, nme.com