Omar Apollo Goes Full-Frontal and Fearless in ‘Queer’

Omar Apollo is starring in acclaimed director Luca Guadagnino’s highly anticipated film Queer, which is generating buzz with an intriguing cast that pairs veteran actor Daniel Craig alongside ‘Outer Banks’ star Drew Starkey.

Apollo, 27, recently opened up about his experience filming intimate scenes with Craig during a candid conversation with co-star Drew Starkey for Interview magazine. The discussion revealed the vulnerability required for such performances, with Apollo finding unexpected reassurance in Craig’s openness about his own uncertainties. Craig had confided, “To be honest, every time the camera’s on me, I’m terrified.”

This admission deeply resonated with Apollo, who reflected, “I thought that was beautiful. You have to be vulnerable. You have to be open to these emotions. It was such an honest answer.” Starkey concurred, noting that “Fear is a good thing, creatively. It leaves you open, allowing more things in.”

Craig spoke warmly of his co-star in a recent interview, saying, “Omar is [a] beautiful human being… You just have to look after each other. That’s all. We’re all adults. We know what it’s about and try to make the scene as real as you can.”

The intimate scene between Apollo and Craig recently surface online and created more excitement as the film promises a lot of steamy scenes from the aforementioned actors.

The path to Apollo’s casting came through an unexpected channel – a direct message from Guadagnino’s team, leading to a FaceTime call with the director himself. “I was really excited that I was even considered,” Apollo shared. “On top of that, the cast – Drew [Starkey], who is already a friend, and Daniel Craig, who is a prolific actor – this is my first one and it’s wild & crazy.”

