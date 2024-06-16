Omar Ayuso’s Full Frontal Debut in ‘On The Go’ Creates Buzz Online

“Elite” was the ultimate show for teen gays, kind of like Gen-Z’s “Queer As Folk,” though it was always a bit shy about full-frontal nudity. But fear not, what Omar Ayuso didn’t reveal in “Elite,” he certainly does in his latest film, “On The Go.”

Julia de Castro、Maria Royo脚本・監督、Omar Ayuso主演”On the Go”(2023年)の北米配給権をDark Star Picturesが獲得したようだ。(Variety) pic.twitter.com/CHXf7EP7Ty — cinepre (@cinepre) March 6, 2024

Released just last year (2023), this film marks Ayuso’s first leading role, and we couldn’t be happier for him. According to IMDb:

“Milagros stretches a carefree youth in her last years of fertility while Jonathan seeks solace in Grindr to overcome abandonment issues. A delirious road movie, full of music, where a mysterious mermaid will set the course of the journey.”

But what it really means is that Ayuso is baring it all in his first full-frontal role (and fingers crossed, there are more to come).

Also, The final season of “Elite’ will be streaming in the Autumn of 2024.

Happy Pride!

