One Hot Reason to Watch AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead

Although The Walking Dead is wrapping up its flagship spin-off, Fear the Walking Dead, that doesn’t mean its creators won’t introduce new characters that appeal to all demographics. In this case, on Sunday, viewers were treated to a queer protagonist named Frank – played by the jaw-droppingly handsome Isha Blaaker.

Isha is a 35-year-old model turned actor who appears to have transitioned to the craft just before the start of the new decade. Since then, he’s played multi-episodic characters in DNA, The Flight Attendant, Red Riding Hoods and Run the World. He also played a supporting role in Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming.

And now he’s on your television screens playing Victor Strand’s love interest in Fear the Walking Dead.

It’s important to note that while Isha plays a gay character on television, he doesn’t appear to be gay himself. Which is fine with me! I just didn’t want to blur the lines here.

A perfect blend of South America and Europe, Mr. Blaaker is sure to continue booking gigs in Hollywood until he becomes a leading man. So, let’s take a look at his best looks below – for memory purposes, of course – since we’ll undoubtedly see him again in another big role.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9PM on AMC.

