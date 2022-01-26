Only FOUR Other Music Videos From The 1980s Are In This Club

Pop icon Cyndi Lauper took to Instagram earlier this week to thank her fans for taking the video for Girls Just Want to Have Fun to new heights. The joyous 1983 music video just joined a very exclusive club reaching over one BILLION views on YouTube. The Time After Time singer thanked her fans for “always supporting and inspiring me.”

Girls Just Wants to Have Fun now brings the list of music videos with one billion views to 222. Four other music videos from the 1980s are in that exclusive club. Guns N Roses, A-ha, Rick Astley and Michael Jackson each have a music video surpassing one billion views. Think you know which of their hits made the cut? We will tell you at the end of the article!

The True Colors singer has spoken about the lasting importance of Girls Just Want to Have Fun. The song has been covered by over 30 different artists and inspired a movie of the same name. More importantly, it has become a feminist anthem with millions of girls mimicking Lauper’s signature hairstyle and mismatched colorful clothes. Girls Just Want to Have Fun won the first-ever VMA for Best Female Video.

Culture previously reported that,

“it was also one of the first of its kind to feature women of multiple races, driving home Lauper’s message for equality among women in addition to between the sexes”.

Lauper drove that message home in an appearance on Good Morning America saying,

“I wanted every little girl watching that video to have the joyful experience of seeing herself on that screen. I wanted us to be a community.”

And those other four videos from the 1980s with one billion views? Sweet Child O’ Mine by Guns N’ Roses, Take On Me by a-ha, Billie Jean by Michael Jackson and Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley.

