OnlyFans Titus Low Jailed In Singapore For “Violating Obscenity Laws”

Titus Low, 22, has been jailed for three weeks in Singapore for “violating Singapore’s obscenity laws and defying a court order.” Slow, who identifies as bi-sexual, regularly posts to the online platform OnlyFans, in fact, he is the most recognizable and popular content creator in Singapore. The social media influencer also has to pay $3,000 in fines.

Singaporean OnlyFans creator who challenged sexual taboos is sentenced to jail and fined. Titus Low (@tituslow22), a Singaporean OnlyFans creator who garnered fame for his homoerotic profile and for challenging the city state’s sexual taboos… https://t.co/exO65FANnz (L.A.Times) pic.twitter.com/gL85LP3l0s — BlogGay.com (@BlogGay) October 14, 2022

As previously reported by the Los Angeles Blade,

“The case against the bi-OnlyFans creator was initiated in December of 2021 after a man filed a complaint with Singaporean police in which he stated he had found an obscene video of Low performing a sex act on the mobile phone of the complainant’s 12-year-old niece. As part of his bail and release Low was ordered to stay off his account and not post further new content. In January of this year on his Instagram and Tik-Tok accounts Low posted a video where he pointed out that his videos were meant for his adult fans.”

Low spoke to his fans through both his Twitter and TikTok accounts, accepting responsibility and admitting “mistakes were made.” Deputy Public Prosecutor Thiagesh Sukumaran railed into the defendant explaining,

“He spun an elaborate story about his OnlyFans account being compromised to deceive the platform and regain access to his account. He also breached the police order more than once,”

So… I went to court today. I have to do 3 weeks & a 3k fine however I’m glad this is finally over. Ready to start in a new chapter in life 🙏 Mistakes were made. Part of life’s learning process, I guess? pic.twitter.com/ZhDCnkq6Dg — Titus Low (@tituslow22) October 12, 2022

Low is the first – and only – OnlyFans creator to be jailed in Singapore, a country that leans conservative on issues like abortion, prostitution, sex, and the queer community. Smells a little fishy, doesn’t it?

Oh god titus low really is going to jail.. 😖 fvck sg law fr — then I am keeping TALLY (@thenlaurent) October 12, 2022

Low defied the police order feeling that he had fans who paid for subscriptions and felt he owed them content. He promises new content upon his release.

‘I’m not doing okay’: Titus Low readies for jail, promises exclusive YouTube content after release https://t.co/hzoPwKL6Ml pic.twitter.com/dOkzkwJXu7 — AsiaOne (@asiaonecom) October 13, 2022

