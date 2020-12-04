OREO and Lady Gaga Team-Up For “Sing It With OREO” Campaign

When Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album was released, many items with the album’s name, Chromatica, were posted to her online store for fans to own including a Chromatica jockstrap. Now coming soon from OREO, the popular cookie brand is releasing Lady Gaga Chromatica Oreos.

When we can finally talk about our @LadyGaga collab. pic.twitter.com/FOwsrSQFnZ — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) December 2, 2020

The collaboration between Gaga and OREO is part of a campaign called ‘Sing it With OREO’ designed to “spread musical messages of kindness throughout the country” by inspiring fans to make musical messages for family and friends with the possibility of winning various Lady Gaga merch and fan experiences such as concert tickets and possibly a meet and greet with Gaga herself, dependent on COVID-19 conditions.

The “Sing It With OREO” website goes live on December 15th and fans wishing to get a pack of the Lady Gaga Chromatica OREOS can go to the Lady Gaga X OREO Stan Club website to register to receive alerts to when Lady Gaga themed packaging OREOS go on sale. As for the limited-edition Chromatica OREOS, only 1,000 packs were made, and it seems like they have all been claimed through the Lady Gaga X OREO Stan Club.

Here are some reactions to the Lady Gaga Chromatica OREOS, including an entertaining exchange between Tyler Oakley and the OREO Twitter Account:

Good morning, Tyler 😉 — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) December 2, 2020

Luckily, we're making them 👏👏 — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) December 2, 2020

