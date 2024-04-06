Orville Peck and Willie Nelson Premiere New Queer Anthem

Orville Peck, the enigmatic masked cowboy of modern country music, has joined forces with the legendary Willie Nelson to breathe new life into the classic tune “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other.” Premiering the duet’s video exclusively with Rolling Stone, the collaboration offers a fresh perspective on the enduring song.

Advertisement

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Peck shared Nelson’s enthusiasm for the song’s relevance in today’s landscape. Nelson, known for his timeless contributions to country music, emphasized the importance of the song’s subject matter and its resonance in current times. “He wanted it to have a new life with the two of us,” Peck remarked, highlighting Nelson’s commitment to standing proudly alongside the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Willie kept talking about how the subject matter in this song was more important than ever,” said the “No Glory in the West” singer. “He wanted it to have a new life with the two of us.”

The video juxtaposes scenes of queer individuals reveling in a saloon with intimate performances by Nelson and Peck beneath the shade of a tree at Nelson’s Luck Ranch, creating a visually captivating narrative. Annie Nelson, Willie’s wife, also makes a brief appearance, adding a personal touch to the collaboration.

As the duo croons the poignant lyrics penned by Ned Sublette, the message of inclusivity and acceptance rings loud and clear. “There’s many a cowboy who don’t understand the way that he feels for his brother,” they sing, encapsulating the complexities of identity and desire.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the experience of working with Nelson, Peck expressed admiration for the music icon’s genuine joy and approachability. Nelson’s initiative to collaborate on the queer-coded track further underscores his commitment to inclusivity in the genre.

Peck’s collaboration with Nelson marks a significant moment in country music history, challenging stereotypes and amplifying voices that have often been marginalized. As “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other” resonates with audiences anew, it serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative power of music in fostering understanding and unity.

The release of the duet video not only celebrates the timeless appeal of the song but also reaffirms the importance of allyship and solidarity within the music community. With Peck and Nelson’s collaboration, the boundaries of country music continue to expand, embracing diversity and authenticity with open arms.