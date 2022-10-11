Oscar Isaac Talks All About Drag and Reveals His Drag Name

In the Q&A portion at the New York Comic Con, Oscar Isaac talked all about drag after being asked a question about it, and he revealed quite a lot about him and his history with it.

The 43-year-old Guatemalan-American actor is an LGBTQ+ ally, as well as a huge ‘Drag Race’ fan. In fact, he was even spotted watching the Season 14 finale in a gay bar, which lead to the fan’s question:

“I don’t know another actor with as much charisma, uniqueness, or talent. I know you’re a huge fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Would you ever grace the stage of Drag Race as a judge or maybe a contestant?”

Oscar Isaac attended a viewing party for the season finale of Rupaul’s Drag Race at a gay bar in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/4e9sl16fhx — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 23, 2022

And to that, Isaac responded:

“Yes and yes. World of Wonder? RuPaul? Are you listening?”

The actor also revealed his history with drag, as well as his drag name.

“I was doing drag at a very early age and my sister named me Raisin. So I feel like I have to stick with Raisin. Raisin was — is my name. It’s one of my names,” he shared.

Now, here’s to hoping we can see Raisin if there will ever be a Season 3 of ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race.’ Moreover, being a vocal LGBTQ+ ally, Isaac spoke out against the Don’t Say Gay law in Florida.

Source: pinknews.co.uk