Oscar Issac Hits A NYC Gay Bar For The ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Finale

From Anne Hathaway to Chris Pine, it is no secret that celebrities absolutely adore RuPaul’s Drag Race, The multiple Emmy-winning reality show competition (which just wrapped up it’s fourteenth season) is universally adored, but it’s rare that you see a famous face actually attending a RuPaul’s Drag Race viewing party. That is exactly what happened though, when Moon Knight star Oscar Issac attended a viewing party for the Season 14 season finale at Metropolitan Bar in Brooklyn, New York.

Oscar Isaac attended a viewing party for the season finale of Rupaul’s Drag Race at a gay bar in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/4e9sl16fhx — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 23, 2022

Video surfaced post-finale of Issac sharing in the jubilation as (spoiler alert) Willow Pill was about to be named ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’ following a camp-tastic lip sync against fellow finalist Lady Camden. Issac is seen at the packed Brooklyn haunt waiting anxiously along with the rest of the crowd to see a winner crowned.

Oscar Isaac watching the RuPaul's Drag Race finale. pic.twitter.com/0psXlQPbqD — 𝕭 | 𝖒𝐨𝐨𝖓 𝐤𝖓𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐞𝐫𝐚 🌙 (@STEVENWlTHAV) April 23, 2022

This is not Issac’s first acknowledgement that he is a loyal follower of Drag Race. During press for the 2019 feature film Triple Frontier, he and co-star Pedro Pascal discussed the show, and Pascal mentioned running into All Stars 5 winner Monét X Change as she ordered a bodega sandwich.

oscar isaac and pedro pascal both being rupaul’s drag race fans makes my heart happy pic.twitter.com/0QZWZ6sze5 — vic aka frank castle’s pookie ☂︎ (@castledjarin) January 14, 2021

