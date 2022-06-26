Thousands Join Oslo Pride March Post-Shooting

In these troubling and scary times, there’s one thing for sure when it comes to LGBTQ people. You cannot stop our Pride.

By now, you’ve probably heard about the shooting that took place in Oslo, Norway. If not, feel free to read up about it through Instinct’s news coverage of the tragic event. But here’s a quick rundown for the sake of this article. In the early hours of June 25, London Pub, one of the biggest gay clubs of Norway, was attacked by a terrorist with gun. While Oslo police apprehended the attacker within ten minutes, 2 victims were murdered and 22 were wounded.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store described the shooting through an online statement as a “brutal attack on innocent people.”

“We do not know what was behind this terrible act,” he added, “but to queer people who are now afraid and in mourning, we are all with you… We share in the heartbreak. Together we stand. The entire Norwegian community was hit by the gunshots last night. Together we will continue the fight for the right to love who you want and to be who you are. And together we will stand for democracy and freedom of speech and fight back against the forces that try to divide us with extremism and violence.”

BREAKING: Norway investigates a possible terror attack after a man started shooting in front of the city’s largest gay pub “London Pub” last night. 2 dead, 14 wounded. Today’s Oslo Gay Pride parade has been cancelled. The suspect is a refugee from Iran pic.twitter.com/grjttJI0vl — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 25, 2022

In response to the attack, Oslo Pride cancelled a parade scheduled for later that day.

“We urge all of Norway to show solidarity and mark Pride at home, in their neighbourhoods,” said Pride leader Inger Kristin Haugsevje in a Facebook statement.

After an attack on a gay bar in Oslo last night, Pride was officially cancelled but people spontaneously gathered and marched to the bar to leave flowers. Seeing people crying, cheering and being courageous to go to the streets is the most beautiful thing I witnessed. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RSGAqOidJe — m 🏳️‍🌈 (@formulamaja) June 25, 2022

As a show of respect for the fallen and wounded, numerous Pride flags and flowers were left outside the London Pub. Even PM Store, Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, and crown princess Haako paid their respects.

By the afternoon, thousands gathered to silently march along Rosenkrantz to the pub. While this was now an unofficial Pride march, it served much of same purpose. Then as the march went on, respects transitioned into vengeful celebration. That includes hearing Lady Gaga blasting from speakers.

“Seeing people crying, cheering and being courageous to go to the streets is the most beautiful thing I witnessed,” tweeted one marcher.

Despite the fear and the horror that took place in Oslo, it’s LGBTQ citizens and allies joined together under the common message, “You cannot silence us.” And what a beautiful sight it was.

Oslo Pride 🏳️‍🌈 you cannot silence us! pic.twitter.com/J1haxnkR3k — Matt (@bmattia_) June 25, 2022

Last night 2 people died in Oslo when a man opened fire outside of the cities biggest gay bar. Oslo’s pride march was the next day + the city tried to cancel it. But straight people still don’t understand u can’t cancel pride and ppl gathered, marched to the bar and left flowers pic.twitter.com/vZH1sR4z86 — Adam Eli (@aewerner) June 25, 2022

Oslo #Pride was cancelled.

Oslo’s #LGBTQI+ communities held a Pride demonstration anyway.

In defiance. In solidarity. In commemoration.

In the face of homophobic hostility, we remain PROUD. https://t.co/aziPH64pDb pic.twitter.com/WL0Vpoyhhg — Matthew Hodson (@Matthew_Hodson) June 25, 2022

How is this still not being talked about? A mass shooting in Oslo, a gay bar specifically attacked, 2 dead, over 20 injured. Oslo Pride parade was cancled, but people still showed up to march for our rights. 🏳️‍🌈 THIS IS PRIDE 🏳️‍🌈#OsloPride2022 #Oslo #OsloPride pic.twitter.com/VMiQPT6TVF — Wednesday 🗝 (@wednesdaysdairy) June 25, 2022

Spontaneous pride parade in Oslo after the official parade was cancelled.

❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/lRFvdDliCC — erλend (@ehamberg) June 25, 2022

Spontaneous gatherings all over Oslo to mark #pride despite the cancellation of the parade.

Including here at the Embassy with staff and families. #LoveIsLove pic.twitter.com/E2zkPn2eLq — Richard Wood 🇬🇧 (@RichWoodUK) June 25, 2022

Shots were fired last night at a gay bar in Oslo, killing 2 and injuring 40. As a result the pride parade today was cancelled when we need it the most. Still, thousands of brave souls showed up and marched on anyways, despite the police's recommendation 💕 https://t.co/MxLbXwLc8j pic.twitter.com/jouuOWnyNe — martine🌫 (@minsussnapback) June 25, 2022

A sad and sombre day in Oslo today, with a lovely floral tribute outside the London pub. #solidarity #OsloPride pic.twitter.com/JKmneqoNz8 — Joss Moorkens (@Jossmo) June 25, 2022

21 injured and 2 killed in an Islamist terrorist attack at a gay bar in Oslo last night. The Pride Parade scheduled for today has been canceled. I’m standing in solidarity with the Norwegian gay community in the face of such monstrousness. Liberalism will win. Bet on it. pic.twitter.com/QEAeEMxOX1 — Blake Flayton (@blakeflayton) June 26, 2022

don't stop feeling the pride, Oslo 🏳️‍🌈💔 pic.twitter.com/0PXaPqkWj8 — Finn Upham, PhD (@finneco) June 25, 2022

Source: Reuters, Pink News,