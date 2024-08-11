Pandora Boxx Talks Debut Album, Artistic Evolution, & What’s Next

After taking three years to complete, digging deep within herself to express on paper what she had been feeling in her heart, drag superstar Pandora Boxx has proudly released her debut full-length album, BOXX.

According to the artist, this is her most personal project yet.

“I think some people may realize after listening to BOXX that I am much more than the Pandora that they’ve seen on television,” she reflects. “The first show aired in 2010, and I’m not even the same person I was then.”

Pandora initially claimed fame by competing on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she placed fifth and won the title of “Miss Congeniality.” She would return to the main stage in 2012 for the inaugural season of Drag Race All Stars, and then again almost a decade later for season 6.

Although Pandora did not win, she did come away with the inspiration for BOXX.

“I think I’m at a point where I’m ready to branch out and try new things and other avenues,” she continues. “I have also been doing some internal work and therapy, and I think healing yourself can make your mind more open to create better artistry. I try to be more thankful of opportunities I have enjoyed and not focus on what other people have. This album has been a journey and I’m excited for people to listen to it.”

While most of Pandora’s previous music releases have been a tad on the naughty side, BOXX is fun, quirky, and totally PG. She wrote every track and admits to having a soft spot for them all. Whether it’s “Pill,” which combines a rock vibe meshed with one of her favorite stories, Alice in Wonderland, or “Dance,” the album’s first release that she penned for the little boy she was: mercilessly picked on at school, who would come home, lock his bedroom door, flip on a Madonna CD, and dance his troubles away, BOXX becomes more meaningful the further audiences listen.

Instinct recently caught up with Pandora to talk more about the album, which is now available on all streaming platforms. Additionally, she also discusses why she wanted to create this project, her evolution as an artist, and what it was like returning to the Werk Room for a third time.

Check out the full video interview below.

Pandora Boxx…

