Parliament House Is Returning To Florida Nightlife’s Landscape

From the moment the Parliament House in Orlando, FL shuttered late in 2020 (with their “Last Dance” occurring on November 1st, 2020), fans of the Florida nightlife staple have been yearning for a long rumored rebirth. At the time, locations rumored to house Parliament House 2.0 were the train station at Church Street, the closed Ceviche, and locations at Wall St. Plaza. Now it seems, a permanent space has been found and Parliament House is officially reopening in a brand new location.

Bungalower reports that Parliament House owner Don Granatstein is confirming that Parliament House will be reopening in the former home of the CityArts Factory at 29 S. Orange Avenue, located at the corner of Pine Street and Orange Avenue. While right now the 18,000 SF building is only currently occupied by the SAK Comedy Club on the second floor, the purchase of the building (for a cool $5 million dollars) was completed by a company only named “Positively Pine Street LP” Orlando Business Journal additionally has reported that a demolition permit has been applied for to have the interior of the building cleaned out.

Parliament House has indicated to Facebook posts that there will be a sit-down theater on-site but no further details about the space have been released as of yet. Parliament House Entertainment Director (and Florida nightlife legend) Darcel Stevens stated on her own Facebook page that she “took a tour today of Parliament House downtown, I’m excited y’all, really excited! It’s like the Jeffersons; well we’re moving on up..”!

Follow Parliament House on Instagram