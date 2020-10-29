Orlando’s Iconic Parliament House Plans To Close: ‘We Put Up A Good Fight’

Another iconic LGBTQ establishment has been forced to shut down amid the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic.

Iconic Orlando gay bar Parliament House will close next week after nearly 50 years in the business. They made the heartbreaking announcement on Tuesday, October 28.

“For over 45 years, The Parliament House has called Orange Blossom Trail our home,” they wrote. “We have to announce that our home at its current location will be closing Monday, November 2, 2020. We put up a good fight over the last 11 months to secure financing and renovate our existing property. Unfortunately, that fight ended today with no deal. Our ‘Last Dance’ at 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail will be this Sunday, November 1, 2020.”

The post included a bunch of memories that happened at their establishment. “Our community showed up in thousands to celebrate marriage equality in the United States. We gathered to mourn the loss of our friends at Pulse Nightclub. We came out for countless concerts, pageants, plays, musicals, and events.”

The Parliament House did say that updates about their future will be released in the upcoming weeks leaving fans with a glimmer of hope that all is not lost. “It’s about the people. And although our location may be changing, we hope you will follow us to our next destination here in Orlando.”

They are just one of many LGBTQ establishments that have had to close their original location this year primarily due to COVID drastically shifting the world we once knew. Others that have had to do the same include the following beloved establishments:

Slaughter’s in Portland, Oregon

Boxers in Washington Heights, New York

DC Eagle in Washington, DC

Therapy in New York City, New York

Atlanta Eagle in Atlanta, Georgia