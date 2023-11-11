Patrick Schwarzenegger Is Football Icon Tim Tebow in New Series

Let’s talk about Patrick Schwarzenegger playing the role of former football quarterback Tim Tebow in the upcoming series ‘American Sports Story’.

The new Ryan Murphy show is set to focus on the late American football tight end Aaron Hernandez, who is portrayed by Josh Andrés Rivera. Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger is starring as Tebow who was Hernandez’s longtime friend and teammate at the University of Florida.

Tebow is known for dropping to his knees on the football field for a quick prayer during gameplay, which is reportedly his claim to fame. He played for one football team after another, and eventually switched to a different sport, which happened to be baseball.

Moreover, the first season of ‘American Sports Story’ is based on the Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc podcast. The series is also expected to premiere sometime in 2024, as an official release date has yet to be announced.

Prior to starring in ‘American Sports Story’, Schwarzenegger has done a couple of films and television shows, including ‘Midnight Sun’, ‘Echo Boomers’, ‘Moxie’, ‘The Terminal List’, and ‘Gen V’, among others.

And since we’ll be seeing him more of him as Tebow, let’s take a look at their resemblance with some of these pics, shall we?

