6 Inches of Revenge: Patrick Schwarzenegger To Star in Bobbitt Drama

So, basically, Patrick Schwarzenegger will book every role going forward based on how much it will make us discuss his dick. Got it. Almost two years after making the entire world thirsty with that White Lotus scene, the rising star is once again making his big appendage the talk of Hollywood. And, this time, it’s while bringing the story of John & Lorena Bobbitt to life with the upcoming season of Hulu’s Good American Family.

Let’s take it back to June 1993 in Virginia. Allegedly John Bobbitt returns home and sexually assaults his wife, Lorena. Once he’s asleep, Lorena cuts off his penis and takes off down the hallway in her getaway car. Only after throwing the severed organ out the window does she come to her senses and dial 911. John is rushed to the hospital, and his penis is surgically reattached during a long surgery. Both parties are acquitted for various reasons and divorce in 1995.

And just in case you’re like me and left wondering “does his dick still work?”, the answer apparently is yes. Not only does John Bobbitt confirm this on several occasions, but he later goes on to star in two adult films. I wonder if the upcoming limited series is going to highlight this aspect or stick directly with the events leading up to and including the trial. Good American Family is kind of giving Ryan Murphy vibes, and I’m here for it. Long live Feud!

It was announced today by various sources that Patrick Schwarzenegger will play John and Isabela Merced will play Lorena. Patrick, age 33, appeared in a few comedy films and mini-series before landing his breakout roles in American Sports Story and White Lotus. Isabela has a long history in film and is currently enjoying her time as a DC darling by playing Hawkgirl when she’s not shooting zombies in the Last of US TV adaption.

So, again, Patrick Schwarzenegger booked another role that requires us to talk about his wiener. Luckily, it doesn’t seem like he has much to worry about in that department. But is that enough to make you watch the upcoming season of Good American Family? Or are you going to watch because you remember growing up and seeing headline after headline? Either way, get your drinks ready because it’s going to be a mouthful.

Will You Be Watching Patrick Schwarzenegger in Good American Family?

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Source: Complex