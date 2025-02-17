Patrick Schwarzenegger Keeping the Sexy Legacy Alive in ‘White Lotus’

In a world where family legacies are often passed down through heirlooms or handshakes, the Schwarzeneggers have found a far more compelling inheritance: full-frontal nudity. Forty years after Arnold Schwarzenegger introduced us to his iconic ‘Terminator’ figure, his son Patrick is showing us that the apple doesn’t just fall far from the tree—it drops straight into HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’. And if you’re wondering how far Patrick’s taken the family legacy… Well, let’s just say it’s not just the muscles that are on display.

Advertisement

Patrick’s debut in season 3 of ‘The White Lotus’ is, to put it mildly, a masterclass in how to make an entrance. Forget the usual suave one-liners or glistening first impressions—Patrick’s character, Saxon Ratliff, makes his mark by literally ‘stripping’ away any pretense of subtlety. After a less-than-successful night of wooing everyone, Saxon decides it’s time to take matters (and his clothes) into his own hands—no need for complex plot twists when a butt shot says it all. And yes, that is indeed his ‘real’ butt. According to Patrick himself, this is no Hollywood magic or clever prosthetics: “That’s my real butt,” he confirmed with pride in an interview with Esquire. Just like Arnold did in ‘The Terminator’ Patrick’s keeping things real—just with a little more cheek.

And before you picture Arnold gasping in horror over his son’s role, you’re in for a surprise. The big guy himself took it all in stride, even sharing on Instagram: “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.” It’s clear that when it comes to family bonds, it’s not just about shared genetics—it’s about embracing the art of ‘going all in’. Let’s face it, when you’re Arnold Schwarzenegger, you know a thing or two about leaving people speechless.

RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Hilarious Reaction to Patrick’s Nude Scene

Advertisement

And it’s not just about the butt. In fact, that’s the least of it. Saxon’s behavior—awkwardly ogling his sister, locking eyes with his brother before heading to the bathroom for some “me time”—is uncomfortable, yes. But it’s also brilliantly crafted. Patrick himself described the scene as “awkward and brilliant,” and, honestly, he’s not wrong. It’s a perfect introduction to a character who’s more than just a pretty face; he’s a study in how far you can push boundaries—and still be the one in control.

RELATED: ‘White Lotus’ Stars Bare Even More in Season 3

But before you get too comfortable, remember: ‘The White Lotus’ is just getting started. This is only episode one, and if history has taught us anything, the drama is about to spiral out of control in ways that will make Saxon’s naked romp seem downright tame. So buckle up, because the Ratliffs are about to become your new dysfunctional obsession—and who knows what other legacy moments Patrick will share with us.

Advertisement

As for the rest of us, we’re just here for the ride—appreciating the next-generation Schwarzenegger talent, fully aware that we’re not the only ones watching with our eyes wide open. After all, it’s not every day you get to see the future of Hollywood heirlooms: iconic physiques and completely exposed familial pride.

In short: Arnold, you’ve passed the torch (and the towel). Now it’s Patrick’s turn to keep the ‘White Lotus’ (and our hearts) burning bright.

Source: Huff Post and TMZ