Get to Know Paul Anthony Kelly: The New JFK Jr.

If you feel like Paul Anthony Kelly came out of nowhere, you’re probably half right. The truth is, Kelly has been quietly circling Hollywood for years—modeling, auditioning, waiting—until one very specific role finally cracked everything open.

That role? John F. Kennedy Jr.



The project? Ryan Murphy’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.



And suddenly, Kelly is on everyone’s radar.

He’s handsome in a way that feels almost suspiciously on-theme for JFK Jr., carries himself with calm confidence, and somehow manages to feel both brand-new and long overdue. Which, honestly, makes sense once you hear his story.

From Port McNicoll to Prime-Time

Kelly was born in 1988 and grew up in Port McNicoll, Ontario—a small town by any definition, and definitely not a traditional Hollywood pipeline. Modeling came first. He was scouted, moved to Toronto, then New York, and spent years traveling and working in fashion.

It paid the bills. It opened doors. But it wasn’t the endgame.

Kelly has said that while modeling gave him opportunities, it also made him feel boxed in. So he pivoted. He started booking commercials, signed with Innovative Artists, and began auditioning seriously for acting roles—for nearly a decade.

One early project, The Venery of Samantha Bird, felt like it might be his breakthrough. It never aired. And instead of bitterness, Kelly shrugged it off with a very grown, very Hollywood understanding: sometimes things just don’t see the light of day.

Ten years later, something finally did.

Landing JFK Jr.: Thousands Auditioned, Kelly Stayed

According to People, the search for the right JFK Jr. was intense. Thousands of actors were considered before the casting team landed on Kelly—and once you see him in character, it’s not hard to understand why.

Kelly didn’t treat the role lightly. He went full immersion mode. He read multiple biographies, including Rosemarie Terenzio’s book, watched every piece of archival footage he could find, and even listened daily to JFK Jr. reading Profiles in Courage—just to lock into his cadence and vocal rhythm.

The goal wasn’t impersonation. It was presence. JFK Jr. was one of the most documented men of his time, and Kelly approached that weight by absorbing everything, then letting it settle naturally.

Yes, He Looks Like That—and It’s Complicated

Kelly knows he’s attractive. The industry reminds him constantly. Sometimes to his benefit, sometimes not.

He’s shared with Interview that he’s been told outright he was “too good-looking” for certain roles—feedback that sounds flattering until you realize it’s also limiting. The actor pushes back against that box, noting that he sees imperfections in himself, that he can rough it up, grow a beard, disappear into a character if given the chance.

For Love Story, production helped him shift from his lean modeling frame into something a little more JFK Jr.–appropriate. Less cardio, more lifting. Chest, back, consistency. The result speaks for itself—but Kelly’s interest is clearly in longevity, not just aesthetics.

Married, Happy, and About to Be a Dad

Off-screen, the future JFK Jr.’s life is just as full. He married Syd Widziszewski-Kelly in 2023, and their relationship feels refreshingly grounded. He posts his wife often, clearly proud, clearly smitten, and somehow still charmingly offline for someone with over 15,000 Instagram followers.

In fact, the actor has admitted he’s not especially tech-savvy—which means, yes, if you’re posting thirsty edits or dramatic zoom-ins, there’s a decent chance Syd is the one showing him.

And speaking of life milestones, he’s about to become a dad(dy)! The couple is expecting a baby in January, a detail that feels especially poetic given the timing—originally estimated to arrive on Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s birthday.

Hollywood debut. Iconic role. Growing family. No big deal.

Why Kelly Is Just Getting Started

Paul Anthony Kelly is not an overnight success. He’s a slow burn. The kind of actor whose career makes sense once you zoom out—years of patience, rejection, waiting, and quiet work leading up to a role that finally aligns timing, talent, and visibility.

With Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette premiering February 12 on FX, Kelly is stepping into the spotlight at exactly the right moment. And something tells us this won’t be the last time his name—or his face—takes over our feeds.

We’re ready to see more.



The question is: is Hollywood ready to let Kelly be more than just the handsome guy?

We think yes—and we’ll be watching closely.

