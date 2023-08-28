Paul Iacono to Present New Production at NYC’s The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42, New York City’s intimate concert venue, is proud to present the return of gay actor and writer Paul Iacono, who will perform his brand-new production, Paul Iacono Unfiltered, a bawdy evening of excess and exposé on Thursday, September 7 at 9:30 p.m.

Written by Iacono, directed by Eric Gilliland, and featuring music by Drew Wutke, as well as music consulting and additional arrangements by Peter Saxe, audiences are invited to join the entertainer on the night of his actual 35th birthday for a surreal vaudevillian celebration through the highs, lows, and misadventures from his past five years out of the spotlight. Iacono weaves insanely personal and wildly hilarious moments from Hollywood to 42nd Street and beyond, joined by a cast of New York personalities and surprise special guests.

A graduate of Manhattan’s Professional Performing Arts High School, Iacono is best known for his roles in the films Fame and G.B.F., and playing the title character on MTV’s The Hard Times of RJ Berger. He was first featured on The Rosie O’Donnell Show at age eight, after she discovered his unique talents for impersonating Frank Sinatra and Ethel Merman.

Instinct had the opportunity to catch up with Iacono and not only talk more about his upcoming Green Room 42 performance and stepping back into the spotlight, but also how he truly fell into the world of Hollywood, some of his favorite acting experiences, and future goals he hopes to accomplish.

Check out the full video interview below.

Follow Iacono: Instagram

For more information and to purchase tickets for Paul Iacono, Unfiltered, visit TheGreenRoom42.com. A livestream option will also be available.