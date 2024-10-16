Paul Mescal Gears Up for His Role in Gladiator II in Leather Shorts

Standing tall under the heat of the scorching sun is a challenge in and of its own, but Paul Mescal looks like a true gladiator in all leather for his latest shoot with GQ magazine.

The 28-year-old is gearing up for the promotion of Ridley Scott‘s Gladiator II, the highly-anticipated sequel to the first blockbuster film Gladiator. Mescal will be playing Lucius Verus, son of Maximus, played by Russell Crowe in the first film. The sequel will be taking place two decades after the events in the first movie, where Lucius, now living in Numidia with his wife and child, faces a tragedy when Roman soldiers, led by General Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal), kill his wife and enslave him. Inspired by the legendary Maximus (Crowe), Lucius fights as a gladiator under Macrinus (Denzel Washington), a former slave who plans to overthrow the current emperors.

Just recently, Mescal went viral for his short shorts during the Gucci fashion show, and he rocked the look with confidence because he actually loves the look!

Paul Mescal for GQ. pic.twitter.com/KkcfIkuCV7 — best of paul mescal (@paulmescalfiles) June 17, 2024

Now, the All of Us Strangers star is back with a look that’s grabbing attention—this time pairing short shorts with a gladiator-style skirt! In a recent post, Mescal is seen leaning back, legs fully on display, showing off his well-toned muscles. He’s definitely channeling his inner gladiator with this look!

In another look, Mescal turns up the heat with a sleeveless shirt that puts his arm muscles front and center. The defined curves of his biceps practically beg for attention, making it impossible to ignore his chiseled physique. It’s a perfect blend of effortless style and raw power, leaving fans craving for more!

The talented Irish actor is booked and busy with new movies coming out left-and-right. He will be playing opposite Josh O’Connor in the romantic drama The History of Sound, which is expected to premiere during the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Mescal is also stepping into the shoes of none other than William Shakespeare in Chloé Zhao’s upcoming film Hamnet. And if that wasn’t enough, he’s on board for Richard Linklater’s bold project Merrily We Roll Along, which will be filmed over 20 years!

The countdown for Gladiator II is on, with the UK premiere set for November 15 and the US and Canadian release on November 22. It’s shaping up to be a major box office moment, going head-to-head with Wicked (Part 1) on the same weekend. Paul Mescal humorously referred to the double feature as ‘Glicked,’ possibly setting the stage for another cultural phenomenon like Barbenheimer. Whether it will reach that level of buzz remains to be seen, but the anticipation for both films is definitely heating up!

Sources: GQ, IMDB