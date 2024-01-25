Paul Mescal Spills the Tea About Intimate Scenes with Andrew Scott

Irish actors Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott are on-screen lovers in the 2023 fantasy/romance film ‘All of Us Strangers’, and the two of them shared a couple of intimate scenes together.

In a recent interview with Dazed Magazine, the two stars, together with director Andrew Haigh, talked about the protagonists Adam (Scott) and Harry’s (Mescal) relationship and intimate scenes.

Mescal revealed how he built a certain level of intimacy and intense on-screen chemistry with Scott, sharing:

“I loved Andrew as an actor before we knew each other properly. And when I started to know him more, we just really liked each other.”

“I find that it’s actually easier to play sex scenes than it is to play the tenderness after sex,” he admitted about doing intimate scenes

The ‘Normal People’ actor continued explaining that the quality of tenderness in his intimate scenes with Scott is something that comes natural between the two of them, stating:

“So I think we do have this innate thing called chemistry, which I find impossible to describe.”

Moreover, he also opened up about going down on Scott for a scene in the film.

“That’s the bit that scared me. When I saw it for the first time in the audience, I asked Andrew if he remembered me doing that. The most illicit moment is not actually the sex, but my eyes looking up to Andrew when I’m about to go down on him,” Mescal further expressed.

According to Digital Spy, ‘All of Us Strangers’ will likely be available for streaming on Disney+ in the UK and Hulu in the US. However, nothing has been confirmed as of this writing, so we’ll have to wait for the official announcement.

