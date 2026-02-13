Paul Rudd in a Thong: Cheeks Out, Chest Hair, and a Happy Trail

Long before Paul Rudd became Hollywood’s ageless boyfriend, Paul Rudd in a satin purple thong was already a thing. In 1998, a long-haired, bearded Rudd stepped onto a Shakespearean stage wearing that now-legendary thong, permanently altering theatre gays everywhere.

Yes, this happened. And no, the community has never recovered.

We’ve always loved a funny, self-aware, slightly mischievous Paul Rudd, but this particular era deserves its own spotlight. This was not the clean-cut, softly glowing Rudd we see today. This was rugged, chest-hair-forward, happy-trail-on-display Rudd, confidently strutting through Shakespeare like he knew exactly what he was doing to the audience.

the 1989 Lincoln Centre Twelfth Night had real a pool, which Paul Rudd climbed into in these tiny purple pants pic.twitter.com/rRIlojMJ4u — maddie hindes (@madeleinelily) March 23, 2022

When Shakespeare Got Very, Very Cheeky

The year was 1998, and the Lincoln Center Theatre was staging Twelfth Night, one of Shakespeare’s most romantic and chaotic comedies. Paul Rudd was cast as Duke Orsino, a role already dripping with longing, melodrama, and emotional excess. The production leaned fully into physicality, sensuality, and yes, skin.

Rudd appeared onstage wearing what can only be described as a satin purple thong, or perhaps a theatrical loincloth if you want to be generous. Either way, it hugged him just enough to leave little to the imagination. Compared to his current polished look, Rudd at the time wore his hair long, sported a beard, and showed off chest hair that flowed seamlessly into a happy trail leading straight into that infamous thong.

At one point in the play, the actor even waded into a makeshift pond (or pool) onstage, emerging damp, glistening, and unforgettable in front of Helen Hunt. Theatre design truly went above and beyond that year.

As one video essayist later described it, “This is the wettest production of Twelfth Night.” No notes.

Theatre Gays Saw Everything—and Remember It Clearly

When images and clips of the performance resurfaced years later, gay internet culture reacted exactly as expected. Shock, joy, thirst, disbelief, and gratitude all collided at once.

“PAUL RUDD IN A THONG! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!” wrote one fan. Others mourned and celebrated simultaneously, noting how good he looked with long hair and how unfair it was that time had only made him hotter. One particularly iconic comment summed it up perfectly: “Paul Rudd: Anytime. Anywhere. Any age.”

Perhaps the most legendary reaction came from someone who actually saw the production live. They recalled sitting very close to the stage, which was set up in a thrust configuration, meaning the actors frequently turned their backs to sections of the audience. Rudd’s blocking, unfortunately or fortunately depending on your perspective, had him facing away for long stretches. The result? A splendid, uninterrupted view of his posterior that has clearly lived rent-free in that person’s mind ever since.

Honestly, as far as theatre experiences go, that’s a win.

The Butt Cheeks Were Intentional—The Balls Were Not

What makes this moment so iconic is that the exposure was completely intentional. The costume, the blocking, the confidence—it was all part of the artistic vision. Shakespeare himself loved innuendo, physical comedy, and bodies on display. If anything, this production was simply honoring tradition.

That said, Paul Rudd has also shared a far less planned moment of exposure from another stage production. While appearing on the SmartLess podcast, Rudd told a story from an off-Broadway run of The Shape of Things. During one scene, he was lying on a bed wearing boxer shorts and a T-shirt when he suddenly heard the audience laughing.

It took him a moment to realize why. His leg was lifted, and his boxer shorts had betrayed him. His words, not ours: his balls were hanging out. Rudd jokingly noted that it was somehow worse than full frontal nudity, calling it deeply unintentional and deeply unfortunate. The hosts, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, were delighted. Theatre audiences? Apparently also delighted.

Why Rudd’s Cheeky Era Still Hits

What makes these stories land isn’t just the skin—it’s Paul Rudd’s energy. He’s never taken himself too seriously, and he’s always been game to lean into awkwardness, vulnerability, and humor. Whether he’s baring cheek in Shakespeare, accidentally flashing an audience, or later in life discovering he has a strange talent for making two fingers look like butt cheeks on camera, Rudd remains charmingly unbothered.

That’s the appeal. Confidence without arrogance. Sexiness without ego. A man comfortable enough to laugh at himself while also looking incredibly good doing it.

Curtain Call

Paul Rudd’s thong moment may have happened decades ago, but its legacy lives on. For theatre gays, it’s canon. For pop culture lovers, it’s proof that even America’s most wholesome heartthrob has a spicy past. And for everyone else, it’s a reminder that Shakespeare can, in fact, be very, very hot.

Thong out. Cheeks proud. Bravo, Rudd.