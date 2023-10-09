Pedro Almodóvar on Pedro Pascal’s Sexy Scene in ‘Strange Way of Life’

Pedro Almodóvar recently spilled the tea on Pedro Pascal’s CHEEKY sexy scene in ‘Strange Way of Life’, as well as how he finds true sexiness in the more subtle details of the film.

SPOILER ALERT!

In the Western LGBTQ+ short, Pascal’s character Silva and Ethan Hawke’s portrayal of Sheriff Jake reunite after decades, and eventually find themselves engaging on a “wild night of wine and sex.”

The film then transitions to Pascal’s viral bare bottom scene in bed after his and Hawke’s characters start kissing each other. In a recent interview with EW, director Almodóvar talked about the steamy scene, revealing:

“From the very beginning, I knew that they would have this great orgy, but I would handle it within an ellipses. Basically, the words are naked, what they say after.”

The 74-year-old Oscar-winning Spanish filmmaker also noted that he finds true sexiness in the scenes that don’t involve sex.

“Beginning with that first dinner that they have, it’s already with the gazes that they begin, if you’d like, to undress each other. In fact, Pedro Pascal’s character does say at one point, ‘Don’t look at me that way,’ because it makes him uncomfortable. Also, at the end of the dinner, Pedro Pascal is drinking and watching the bed. And a bed is a bed. It’s very clear what it means,” he explained.

Almodóvar further shared,

“There’s that scene where Ethan Hawke’s character is undoing his bowtie and then I cut to a closeup of Pedro’s ass and you can see the bed in the background. I think that’s a very sexy scene without the need to actually undress them.”

Moreover, ‘Strange Way of Life’ is set to have an early premiere in the US starting in New York and Los Angeles on October 4, and will then be showing all over the country. In the meantime, you can watch the official trailer here:

Sources: ew.com, collider.com