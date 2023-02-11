Pedro Pascal was a Vampire Before He Fought Fungus Zombies

There’s no denying that Pedro Pascal is currently one of the most in-demand men in Hollywood. Within the last several years, he’s starred in movies like Wonder Woman 1984 and television series including Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian.

What few fail to realize is that Pascal, age 47, has been acting for almost 25 years. As with many hoping to break into the industry, his humble beginnings found him making guest appearances on popular shows like NYPD Blue, Touched by an Angel, Undressed and THIS queer favorite.

Pascal featured in the season 4 premiere of Buffy the Vampire Slayer in 1999.

Leaving Sunnydale High School behind for the University of Sunnydale, Buffy is seemingly a small fish in a big sea when she briefly befriends a classmate named Eddie. Soon after, the aspiring scholar goes missing and it’s revealed that he was sired into a vampire by the episode’s villain, Sunday. Later that night, Sunday and her gang attack the Slayer on campus; although, vampire Eddie is easily turned to dust without Buffy even breaking a sweat.

Take a look at Eddie’s final moments below.

https://youtu.be/QqpA-TBvCF4

With all due respect, I think it’s safe to say that Pedro has gotten fiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiine with age and matured into one delectable daddy.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is one of the most beloved supernatural shows of all time. It broke several boundaries, especially for the queer community, and is known for featuring the first same-sex lesbian kiss on primetime television. These accomplishments surely cannot be ignored, even though its creator, Joss Whedon, was nailed to the wall recently for drama behind-the-scenes.

Pascal currently stars as Joel in the breakout hit The Last of Us on HBO Max, which is also developing a strong queer following thanks to its third episode solely devoted to a gay couple in the apocalypse.