Pedro Pascal Responds to Being the “Daddy of the Internet”

Pedro Pascal responded to him being called the “daddy of the internet,” and his reaction was EVERYTHING we’ve wanted to hear and so much more!

During the premiere of his new HBO series ‘The Last of Us,’ the 47-year-old Chilean-American actor was greeted by an Entertainment Tonight reporter asking him,

“How ya doing, daddy?”

And to that, he responded,

“I’m alright, mama.”

Pascal then read this thirst tweet:

“I call Pedro Pascal a DILF and think he’s my cool slutty father.”

His reaction to the thirst tweet?

“I am your cool, slutty daddy,” he said while looking straight at the camera and smiling.

How we recover from hearing and watching him say that? No one knows…

Meanwhile, thirst Twitter is going crazy after the interview in question:

pedro pascal, my dms are wide open sir pic.twitter.com/iq4E3YWvz6 — daddy goblin (@feralsag) January 16, 2023

pedro pascal is really making a clean genre thirst sweep in the film industry by giving us space daddy apocalypse daddy and high fantasy daddy within the past decade pic.twitter.com/exfGAma3pE — spider allie 🕷 (@theallisonblue) January 17, 2023

if you told me a year ago that pedro pascal would say “i am your cool slutty daddy” while looking directly in the camera with a straight face, i would’ve never believed you, yet here we are https://t.co/1punjwdeie — maria TLOU BRAINROT (@DISCOROBAK) January 14, 2023

can’t wait to see Pedro Pascal aka my cool slutty daddy do cool slutty things on HBO’s The Last of Us. pic.twitter.com/yPEq2QiBTV — cool slutty daddy. (@penacolada2293) January 15, 2023

Moreover, Pascal is playing the role of Joel Miller in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ series, and it seems to have impressed the critics and fans of the original video game with the same title. In fact, Empire described the show as “comfortably the best adaptation of a video game ever made.”

The official synopsis of ‘The Last of Us’ reads:

“It follows Joel and a young girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they attempt to traverse the US in 2033, hoping to find a cure for the global Cordyceps infection; a fungus that is able to turn humans into aggressive creatures known as the Infected.”

‘The Last of Us’ Season 1 consists of 9 episodes, which will be released weekly. It airs on HBO every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and new episodes will be available for streaming on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET.

