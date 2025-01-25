Pee-Wee Herman Comes Out as Gay in New Documentary

Paul Reubens, most known for his character Pee-Wee Herman, died of cancer in 2023, but a posthumous documentary has shed new light into his private life.

The documentary, titled Pee-Wee as Himself, screened at the iconic Sundance Film Festival on Thursday, January 23, and showed the comedic actor formally coming out as gay for the first time in major media.

If you dig deep enough, Paul Reubens originally was an out man in the early 1980s, even going as far as to credit one of his partners, Guy, for inspiring many of his Pee-Wee Herman catch phrases. However, when Paul’s popularity increased and he became a national treasure, he chose to go back into the closet to make sure opportunities kept pouring in.

Mr. Reubens started acting in 1968 but made it to the big time after unveiling the Pee-Wee Herman character. It culminated in his iconic children’s show Pee-Wee Herman’s Playhouse which aired from 1986-1990.

Did Paul find success outside Pee-Wee Herman?

Although he’s most known for this annoying character (I’m sorry…), Paul enjoyed roles in numerous 90s hits including Batman Returns, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Dr. Doolittle, Matilda and A Nightmare Before Christmas.

I guess I always just assumed Paul Reubens was gay, mostly due to Pee-Wee’s flamboyant nature. Especially after the whole movie theater incident that marred part of his career and possibly lead to the cancellation of Pee-Wee’s Playhouse.

This says something about self-hatred and pressure from society, a trend that existed in the 1980s and continues to this very day. Where gay men stay in the closet, or go back into the closet, due to not feeling comfortable in their own skin.

This is a trend, of course, that needs to change. Paul died on July 30, 2023 at age 70 – possibly without finding true love or deep happiness. And that’s really sad to me. Everyone deserves to love and feel loved, no matter their sexuality.

No word yet as to when Pee-Wee as Himself will make it to theaters or on-demand/digital, but I know he had a cult fanbase who will be waiting for it.

