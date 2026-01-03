Ari Peña: A Gay Voice and Executive Inside the NHL Front Office

For Ari Peña, sports have always been more than just something to watch — they’ve been a way of life. Raised in New York, Peña grew up spending his days outdoors, throwing baseballs, watching games, and embracing the city’s famously unforgiving winters without complaint. It’s a classic New York origin story, but one that’s led him somewhere few could have predicted: the inner workings of the National Hockey League.

Today, Peña serves as the Director of Innovation and Growth Strategy for the NHL, a role that places him at the intersection of data, creativity, and long-term vision. Earlier this year, his influence and visibility were recognized when he was named to the Outsports Power 100, honoring LGBTQ leaders making a meaningful impact in the sports world.

A Queer Sports Journey That Started Long Before the NHL

Long before Peña ever stepped into a professional hockey office, he was already building community through sports. For more than 15 years, he’s been involved with the New York Gay Flag Football League, a space that blends athletic competition with chosen family, camaraderie, and queer joy.

That experience shaped how Peña understands the power of sports — not just as entertainment, but as a place where people find belonging. It’s also why inclusion isn’t a buzzword for him; it’s personal.

What It’s Like Working in the NHL Front Office

Peña has been with the NHL for two years, and his day-to-day life is anything but predictable. While he tries to keep his mornings consistent — waking up early, squeezing in a workout, and getting to the office by 9 a.m. — the rest of the day is a moving target.

As he explained in an interview with Outsports, his role doesn’t come with a fixed routine. Working on an internal strategy team means collaborating with different departments, meeting with external partners, and tackling challenges that can change by the hour. According to Peña, that flexibility is part of what makes the job exciting, allowing him to engage with a wide range of people and ideas.

A Movie Lover With Opinions on Heated Rivalry

When Peña isn’t focused on the future of hockey, he’s likely watching movies. He’s currently compiling his personal “best of 2025” list and is slowly chipping away at a best-of-the-century ranking — a project he admits may take years.

But one of the shows that’s truly captured his attention lately is the steamy gay hockey romance series Heated Rivalry. While the NHL is not officially involved in the production, the show’s impact hasn’t gone unnoticed.

In fact, Peña told Outsports that Heated Rivalry has sparked an unusual wave of curiosity from people outside the traditional hockey bubble. Friends, acquaintances, and casual viewers — many of whom don’t usually follow the NHL — have been reaching out with questions about the league, the realism of the show, and how closely it mirrors real hockey culture.

The result? A noticeable increase in interest and affection for the NHL from audiences who might never have tuned in otherwise.

From the Yankees to Hockey Strategy

Peña’s sports fandom began early, thanks to his mother taking him to a New York Yankees game when he was still in elementary school. That experience cemented his loyalty to New York teams — including the Rangers, Jets, and Yankees — even if that loyalty hasn’t always been rewarded with championships.

As he got older, Peña became fascinated not just with sports themselves, but with the numbers behind them. That curiosity led him to Harvard University, where he studied economics and later earned his MBA, laying the foundation for a career that blends sports passion with analytical thinking.

LGBTQ Visibility and the Future of Hockey

In his NHL role, Peña has observed a steady increase in LGBTQ engagement with hockey and professional sports more broadly. He credits league-wide initiatives like Pride Nights and inclusive messaging for helping queer and trans fans feel more welcome in arenas and fan spaces.

While the NHL currently has no openly LGBTQ players, Peña has emphasized — in comments shared with Outsports — that allyship from players still matters deeply. When athletes use their platforms to support queer youth and advocate for inclusion, the ripple effects can be long-lasting.

Looking ahead, Peña is focused on expanding hockey’s global footprint. The league is investing in growth across regions including Northern Europe, Germany, the UK, and Australia, with tailored approaches designed to build sustainable fandom over the next decade.

And if Heated Rivalry is any indication, sometimes all it takes is one good love story to bring a whole new audience to the game.

