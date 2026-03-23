You’ll Never Guess Reason Behind Perez Hilton’s 21-Day Hospital Stay

Perez Hilton is making headlines for detailing a scary stint he just completed in the hospital. Although he states that his visit to the surgical unit in Southern Hills Hospital was due to his own “stupidity,” I can say with great certainty that some of us have been in a similar scenario. I even have a friend who was hospitalized for the same thing, so here’s hoping the 48-year-old is giving himself a shred of grace.

The celebrity columnist turned actor, podcaster, author, and father was hospitalized for 21 days after taking influenza medications on an empty stomach. Whether it was a repeated offense or not, this action caused an ulcer to perforate (basically make a hole) in his gastrointestinal system that further progressed into sepsis. According to PageSix, multiple surgeries were required to ensure that Perez Hilton stayed here with us.

Perez has posted a YouTube video about his ordeal, which was beautifully transcribed by Parade earlier today.

He said, “Before I was hospitalized, I had the flu for about a week. I took the medication for the flu for a week, but I didn’t take any of my medication with food. I never have, and you’re supposed to take all of this medication with food. I developed an ulcer and then a perforation and then sepsis. People die of sepsis. I ended up being there for 21 days. The first few days were a lot of pain and constant tests, X-rays, CT scans and ultrasounds because they couldn’t find where the perforation was. So that was scary.”

Following a number of surgeries including a laparotomy, Perez Hilton is finally at home and on the mend – although continued care will be required for a number of weeks.

The moral of the story: always take your medications as directed on the label.

Glad to hear you’re doing better, big guy.

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What is Perez Hilton known for?

Perez Hilton was thee celebrity blogger/gossip columnist from 2005 to 2014 via his website PerezHilton.com. He has since taken his platform to social media and acquired millions of followers online. As an out member of the LGBT community, he has always been a voice that has resonated with pop culture enthusiasts.

Here’s a look at what he does when he’s feeling great!

Sources: Parade, PageSix