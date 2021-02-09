Pete Buttigieg To Quarantine After COVID-19 Exposure

Just a few days into the start of his job as the Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg is going into a 14-day quarantine.

According to the New York Post, a member of Secretary Buttigieg’s security detail tested positive for the coronavirus. Department Chief of Staff Laura Schiller said in a statement that the agent who tested positive has been in “close contact” with Buttigieg as recently as Monday morning. Because of this, the cabinet member will go into a 14-day coronavirus quarantine. That said, the politician and former military veteran has not shown any signs of the disease. Plus, a test taken on Monday morning came back negative, according to a statement from his office.

Prior to this, Buttigieg received his first dose of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, according to CNN. Buttigieg will now have to wait until after his quarantine period is over before he can get the second dose of the vaccine. That said, Buttigieg shared in a statement with CNN that he and the agent are feeling fine.

“I did have a negative test today and I feel fine,” Buttigieg told CNN’s Erin Burnett on her program “Erin Burnett OutFront.” “I spoke to the agent and he feels all right as well. He’s not having any symptoms but he did test positive.”

“Of course, as it is for so many Americans that have been through this, frustrating to be confined to quarters, especially frustrating to be separated from my husband, who was not exposed when I was,” Buttigieg added. “But making sure we do the right thing, and thankfully I’m among the Americans who is fortunate to be able do that job from home.”

The Department of Transportation initiated contact tracing protocols “immediately” after hearing word of the positive test result, as Politico reports. Other DOT staff who have been in contact with the agent have been notified and one other security member who was within six feet of the infected individual for 15 minutes or more will also be quarantining for the next 14 days.

Source: New York Post, CNN, Politico,