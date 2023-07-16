Peter Porte is the Latest Man Candy to Come to Salem

When it comes to sexy men, the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives has beyond its fair share of sexy men. Whether it’s the bad boy Xander Cook (played by Paul Telfer), the by-the-book police commissioner Rafe Hernandez (played by Galen Gering), the cutthroat businessman E.J. DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel), or the former priest Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), there is a man for women and gay men to lust after on Days.

The newest heartthrob steaming up the screen is Dimitri von Leuschner, played by the ultra-sexy and openly gay Peter Porte. Best known for his role as Ricky Williams on the CBS soap, The Young and the Restless, Porte first played the character Dimitri in the Peacock limited series, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. In May, Porte signed a contract to play Dimitri von Leuschner as a series regular on Days.

Since arriving in Salem (the fictional town in which Days of Our Lives takes place), Dimitri and his mother, Megan DiMera have been scheming to find Dimitri a wife before his 40th birthday to inherit the von Leuschner fortune. Megan gets the idea that her sister Kristen’s former cellmate/ friend, Gwen Rizczech will be who Dimitri marries. While Gwen and Dimitri start a relationship, Gwen’s best friend, Leo Stark (played by Greg Rikaart), the town’s gossip columnist, suspects something amiss between Dimitri and Megan toward Gwen.

After a short and heated whirlwind courtship, Dimitri asks Gwen to marry him. After asking for some time to think about it, Gwen decides to say yes to Dimitri’s proposal after his mother is shot. While Gwen and Dimitri celebrate their engagement in the best way on a soap opera, Leo is snooping around Dimitri’s room at the DiMera mansion. He discovers the codicil demanding Dimitri marry by his 40th birthday to get his inheritance.

What happens next is in the videos below.

In case you wanted a still image of Peter Porte as Dimitri shirtless, look no further than below.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on the Peacock streaming app. What do you think of Dimitri and his storyline? Is his interest in Leo merely a ruse or the real deal? Let us know what you think in the comments or on our social media accounts.

